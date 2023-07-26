90 Day Fiance: Riley admits he ‘regrets’ putting Violet on the spot during dinner with FaceTime call

Riley Diego’s dinner scene with Violet Tuyet got 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers all up in a tizzy, but he’s feeling remorseful for his actions.

In the Sunday, July 23 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, titled Fatal Attraction, Riley and Violet headed out for a nice dinner.

After a lot of conflict and arguments about cultural differences and trust issues, Riley and Violet decided to try and smooth things over with a romantic evening.

Things started off well but quickly took a turn for the worse when Riley put Violet in the hot seat. Riley explained to Violet that his friend Tiffany, who is like a big sister to him, wanted to meet her.

However, Riley wasn’t completely upfront because Tiffanie and Violet’s video chat wasn’t just an introduction — it was more of an interrogation on Tiffanie’s part.

While Riley peaced out and headed to the bathroom, he left Violet to her own defenses as Tiffanie drilled her, demanding to know why she remained on a dating app after insisting that Riley delete his.

Violet claimed she couldn’t hear Tiffanie, but once Riley explained what she was asking, Violet wasn’t happy that Riley put her on the spot.

The romantic dinner that Riley and Violet had planned instead ended with Violet going home and Riley telling her to “beat it.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers slam Riley for ambushing Violet during dinner

Following the episode, Riley came under fire from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers who bashed his decision to ambush Violet instead of enjoying a nice dinner with her.

Some of Riley’s critics called him “weak sauce” and “trash” for putting Violet in a tight spot during their date.

“He should man up & stop having others fight his battles,” tweeted one viewer. “He is extremely petty, childish & aggressive.”

“Ambushing Violet with a FaceTime interrogation and going to meet Violets family and them having some questions are 2 different things clown,” wrote another one of Riley’s critics. “I’m glad Violet left his a** sitting at that table!”

Amid all of the backlash online, Riley fessed up to his actions. The former soldier uploaded a screenshot of an Instagram post that showed him and Violet during their dinner date.

The caption above the pic read, “Yes, your friends are allowed to ask Violet questions too, but you didn’t have to ambush her like that during a romantic date night.”

Riley admits he ‘regrets’ putting Violet in the hot seat

In response, Riley wrote, “I regret even doing this 🥺,” and added the song A**hole by Denis Leary to drive the point across.

Although their relationship was riddled with warning signs from the start, Riley still traveled to Vietnam to meet Violet in person.

For starters, Riley and Violet had a unique way of expressing their love for each other. Instead of saying “I love you” to each other, the couple gives each other the middle finger as a sign of affection.

And admittedly, trust is a major red flag for Riley, who went as far as hiring a private investigator to follow Violet and find out if she was scoping out other men.

Riley and Violet’s unique romantic gestures and concerns about trust leave us wondering whether they can make their love last or if they are simply incompatible.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.