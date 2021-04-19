Part 2 of the Tell had some very spicy moments. Pic credit: TLC

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance Tell All focused on some of the most talked-about drama of the season between the couples that weren’t highlighted last week, while the other cast members weighed in on the situations as well.

Viewers found out more from Amira as she told her side of the story with Andrew. Andrew disagreed with Amira’s stipulation that he could not talk to her directly.

He left the Tell All without telling his side of the story. Amira also revealed some contradictory news about her love life.

Tarik and Hazel spoke up about their relationship with Minty and how they are coping moving forward.

Mike and Natalie talked about a different part of their drama involving Natalie’s ongoing jealousy about Mike’s friend Sara.

The rest of the cast members had some pointed comments for those in the hot seat and voiced their opinions on the different couples’ drama.

Amira said some controversial and contradictory things

Amira refused to confront Andrew and let him have any more control over her, which angered her castmates at first because they thought it wasn’t fair only to hear one side of the story.

Andrew left after Amira wouldn’t engage with him. Pic credit: TLC

However, their opinions quickly changed when Amira explained that she was scared of Andrew and his aggressive and erratic behavior towards her.

Amira did drop a couple of bombs. She said she didn’t receive any messages from Andrew while she was in detention, which the cast had a hard time believing.

She then changed her story to say she barely had any messages. This difference in her statement did leave some unanswered questions about what really happened.

The other thing she said that shocked everyone was when she said that she has met the man of her dreams and is in love with someone new – also from the US.

She dissed Andrew from hopping back onto the dating site they met on after she got home from Serbia. This contradiction in what Amira says about Andrew and her own actions also confused the cast on the stage.

The truth behind Tarik, Minty, and Hazel

Tarik really wanted his castmates and the 90 Day Fiancé audience to understand that he and Hazel are polyamorous. Still, many of the other couples chimed in that it is not normal.

Tarik tried to explain it and normalize it for them, but it didn’t feel like they understood.

Host, Shaun Robinson, brought Minty on the screen, and she said Hazel is sour about the situation because she wasn’t receiving the attention she wanted when the three of them were together.

Tarik, Hazel, and Minty talked about what went down between the three of them. Pic credit: TLC

Tarik revealed that the three of them never had sex and their relationship was more about the connection.

Hazel said Tarik will never stop talking to Minty even though it really bothers her, and Tarik didn’t really confirm or deny that he will ever stop talking to Minty.

They said they are still looking for a girl to join their relationship, but they didn’t give the impression that they were that active about it now.

What really happened between Mike and Sara and Natalie

Natalie keeps bringing up a situation she thinks happened with Mike and his friend Sara, where Natalie claims that they hooked up. It has been an ongoing source of jealousy for Natalie, but Mike denies that he has ever been romantic with Sara.

To clear everything up, Shaun borught Sara on screen to get to the truth.

Mike and Natalie had an awkward and tense time on the Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

Sara also said nothing happened between them and explained the entire situation that Natalie is questioning.

Sara dropped a bomb when she said that the first time she spoke with Natalie over Facetime, Natalie called her a whore, and the two got into a bad verbal argument.

Natalie claims she never called Sara a whore, but some heated words were exchanged, and Mike didn’t confirm or deny anything about that interaction.

Natalie and Mike, Jovi and Yara, and Brandon and Julia will all be featured on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, so viewers can look forward to following more drama in each of their lives.

The other cast members are active on social media and will perhaps participate in some of the other 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will premiere Sunday, April 25 at 8/7c on TLC.