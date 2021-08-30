90 Day Fiance: Rebecca Parrott slams nasty comments after she shows off gifted artwork

Rebecca Parrott lashes out at nasty comments about her art piece. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Rebecca Parrott reprimanded her followers after they posted nasty messages regarding a gift she received from an artist.

Rebecca showed off the piece of abstract art on her social media page after finding the perfect space for it on her wall. However, not everyone was impressed with the artwork, and they made it known in the comment section. Soon after that, Rebecca posted a video on her Instagram and admonished her followers for the mean comments.

Rebecca Parrott slams followers for nasty comments

The 90 Day Fiance star is often very sweet and composed, but she was very angry in this instance.

Rebecca posted a video and a message on her page slamming the nasty remarks about the artwork that she was gifted.

“I rarely get angry. But I’M ANGRY. I don’t think I’ve posted being angry in a very long time. But this made me so mad,” wrote Rebecca. “An artist sent us a gift and I wanted to thank her. She didn’t even want me to post about it!! To those of you who criticized her art SHAME ON YOU.”

Rebecca added, “Art is SUBJECTIVE. I love it. Zied loves it. She is embarrassed and feels like crap. BECAUSE OF YOUR COMMENTS. I’m so disappointed in those of you who write mean things. Seriously. DO BETTER. “

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Rebecca Parrott says the artist is ’embarrased’

Rebecca also spoke out in a video posted to Instagram as she continued to air her disappointment regarding the rude comments.

The 90 Day Fiance star noted in the video that she was out enjoying a meal with her husband Zied when the artist contacted her after reading some of the hurtful words posted about her work.

“I just received a message from Elsa Art Studio and she said, ‘I just removed myself from that post because the comments aren’t worth it,” said Rebecca. “That was a legitimate gift that she gave me, and the art looks amazing, and because you people are so crappy that you wrote awful things, she’s embarrassed.”

The TLC cast member continued, “That was her art, and you made her feel bad, so anybody that wrote something crappy, it’s f**king art, shame on you!”

In case you’re wondering about the artwork that’s causing all this mayhem, you can check out the post below.

Rebecca showed off the painting just yesterday and noted that it was a wedding gift from a Canadian artist. She tagged the artist and encouraged followers to check out more of her work, but Rebecca surely didn’t expect the nasty responses that soon followed.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.