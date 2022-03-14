90 Day Fiance: Rebecca Parrott gives update on mysterious condition that has her shaking uncontrollably

Rebecca Parrott shares an update on her mysterious condition. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Rebecca Parrott has been battling a mysterious condition that has left her shaking uncontrollably at times. However, despite seeing a doctor, she’s still clueless about what could be causing the issue.

Rebecca recently shared an update with her social media followers after showing a video a few days before of her shaking hands. The reality TV personality explained that after running errands one day, the issue started, and her hands started to shake so bad that she could not even open her drink.

She demonstrated the extent of her condition in the Instagram video, which showed her struggling to open a pill bottle.

Rebecca noted that a terrible headache also accompanied the uncontrollable shaking.

After sharing the video on Instagram, 90 Day Fiance fans urged Rebecca to seek medical help.

Her fellow TLC alums Paola Mayfield and Erika Owens also advised her to see a doctor after she admitted that her hands were “shaking so freaking bad that I couldn’t open my drink.”

“I’ve also got this splitting headache,” added Rebecca, who recently shared an update on what has transpired since then.

In a new video posted to Instagram, Rebecca said, “I wanted to give a quick update about the medical thing that I had going on the other day.”

She continued, “The reason why I haven’t done an update up until now is because there’s no real update… I’ve posted about the shaking before, and I got some feedback in the comments about what it could be and what to check for.”

“But as of right now– like I said in the first video, I have been to the doctor, they’ve checked everything, they’ve said everything is fine,” revealed Rebecca.

Rebecca Parrott says doctors ‘don’t know’ what’s causing her condition

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to open up to her followers after sharing her condition with them a few days ago.

However, Rebecca noted that she’s still seeking answers as of now.

After getting checked by her doctor, they are still baffled about what could be causing her uncontrollable shaking.

“We don’t know why I shake,” said the 50-year-old, who showed her hands and noted that at the moment, they were back to normal.

“Sometimes it’s really bad, and sometimes it’s not, and we don’t know what it is other than having a vitamin K deficiency. They found nothing wrong with me,” continued Rebecca.

“So they’re suggesting I go see a neurologist, which I haven’t done yet, but I will,” she added.

