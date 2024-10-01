90 Day Fiance: Rayne accuses Chidi of ‘coming on’ to her when his sister left the house during filming

Despite Chidi’s strict no-sex-before-marriage rule, Rayne says he made sexual advances towards her.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers are watching Rayne and Chidi Ikpeamaeze’s storyline play out.

This couple caught viewers’ attention off the bat with their unlikely romance and Rayne’s eccentric lifestyle and beliefs.

Chidi, a Nigerian native, lost his sight when he was younger, but that didn’t hinder Rayne’s attraction to him.

In fact, Rayne said that Chidi’s blindness was more enticing because he fell for her “heart and her words and her mind” without paying attention to her physical attributes.

Now that Rayne has arrived in Nigeria, she is hopeful to take their five-year-long relationship to the next level and be intimate during her stay.

But much to her dismay, Chidi revealed that he wants to remain celibate until they get married.

Rayne didn’t take the news well, but Chidi stuck to his guns. He made it clear that he would not sleep in the same room as Rayne or engage in any hanky-panky.

Rayne accuses Chidi of getting frisky filming Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

But Rayne says Chidi was singing a different tune during filming.

The Espanola, New Mexico native shared a series of Threads, throwing shade at her presumed ex, claiming that while his sister, Victoria, was away, Chidi was ready to play.

Rayne wrote that although she would never do “something personal sexually” in someone else’s house, she could have gotten a “little taste” if she wanted to.

She said that while staying with Chidi in Nigeria (who lives with his sister), he got fresh with her on multiple occasions.

“When the sister left the house to go get something that production asked, he came on to me as fast as he can,” Rayne claimed.

“Kissing me romantically And even touching all over,” she continued. “As if you were going into the moment.”

According to Rayne, she was the “shy one” and pulled away from Chidi’s advances.

“That was not the situation and place I would want to be in if it was going to go down,” she added.

Rayne also said she sent Chidi money because she ‘felt bad’

In addition to claiming that Chidi wanted to get it on during her trip to Nigeria, Rayne also alleged that she sent him money more than once.

As Rayne put it, there were a few times she sent “a couple 100 each time” to Chidi.

Rayne said Chidi told her that his mom paid for his schooling, so she “felt bad” and sent him some cash despite not having much money and “struggling” financially herself.

Chidi and Rayne exchange jabs on social media

Rayne’s accusations come on the heels of some serious allegations made by Chidi.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chidi claimed that Rayne made some “unsettling” statements.

Chidi shared a post on social media, writing that during her trip to Nigeria, Rayne forewarned him of “alien and mystic” events, asking if he was ready to be “sacrificed” by “vampires and cannibals [who] would gather for their feast.”

According to Chidi’s version of events, he opted not to share a bedroom with Rayne due to her “frightening” predictions, not because he was abandoning her.

Based on their social media activity, it appears that Rayne and Chidi have split since filming.

In the meantime, with both of them spewing accusations against each other online, the question remains: Who do you believe? Rayne or Chidi?

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.