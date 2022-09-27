90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Thais Ramone wears cutout outfit for romantic babymoon

Thais Ramone enjoys her babymoon in a cutout ensemble. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Pregnant Thais Ramone recently enjoyed a romantic beach bonfire with her husband Patrick Mendes, who treated her to a babymoon.

Thais looked lovely in her belly-baring outfit as she got dressed up to enjoy the night out. The pregnant 90 Day Fiance star is getting ready to welcome her baby girl in a few weeks, and it will be the first child for both her and Patrick.

The couple held their baby shower back in August, and Thais has been showing off the cute outfits they’ve already purchased in preparation for Baby Mendes.

However, there was one more thing left on the list before the TLC personality gives birth– a relaxing babymoon– and Patrick just treated his wife to the well-needed getaway.

The couple, who now resides in Las Vegas, ventured out to California for a romantic vacation, and so far, Thais has been enjoying her time away.

She showed off the stylish outfit she wore for a bonfire with Patrick, and of course, her baby bump was on full display.

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone stuns in a cutout ensemble

The 90 Day Fiance star is not one to cover up her growing baby bump, choosing instead to showcase her belly in an array of fashionable outfits.

The latest was an off-white ensemble that Thais sported on her trip to California and she showed off in an Instagram video. Before getting dressed Thais displayed the other components of her outfit, sharing a pair of gold strappy slippers and a gold handbag, both from Shein.

The model has been repping the cost-effective clothing brand for a few months and has a paid partnership with them.

Thais’ two-piece outfit was from a different company, and she opted for a cutout crop top with a criss-cross feature in the back and a matching maxi skirt. She styled her hair in a neat bun with two face-framing pieces in the front and added gold earrings to match her accessories.

“Beach bonfire outfit today ☺️💋💄🔥 Outfit @kimmiekowardrobe Purse and sandals @shein_us#look#outfits#moda#vacation,” Thais captioned the Instagram post.

Patrick Mendes treats Thais Ramone to a babymoon

Patrick has been treating his pregnant wife like a queen, and the babymoon was just the latest of his pricey presents. A few weeks ago, he gifted Thais a fancy new Tesla that she posted on social media.

Most recently, however, he decided to take the Brazilian native on a romantic getaway before she gives birth. Thais reshared Patrick’s post as they arrived in California, and he captured the lovely palm trees lining the streets.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

“Let the babymoon begin!!!” Patrick wrote on the post and tagged their location as Huntington Beach, California.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.