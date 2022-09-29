90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Thais Ramone struts her stuff in yellow mini dress and high heels

Thais Ramone wears a yellow mini dress on her babymoon. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Pregnant Thais Ramone is on her baby moon, and she’s enjoying every moment of it.

The 90 Day Fiance star is currently in Huntington Beach, California, with husband Patrick Mendes, who treated her to a romantic getaway.

Thais recently shared a photo as she got all dressed up in a yellow mini dress before heading out for dinner with her husband, and she stunned in the chic outfit.

The Brazilian native has been slaying her pregnancy style with lots of colorful outfits, and while some people have opted to cover up their baby bump, Thais has been proudly putting hers on full display.

The pregnant model has not said goodbye to her crop tops and mini skirts due to her growing belly. Instead, she has been rocking a range of skimpy outfits throughout her pregnancy.

Most recently, she wore a fashionable off-white outfit that included a strappy crop top and matching skirt, which she paired with gold accessories for a bonfire on the beach with Patrick. However, the babymoon is not over yet, and Thais packed some more stylish pieces for the fun getaway.

Thais Ramone shows off her baby bump in a yellow mini dress

Thais showed off her colorful outfit on Instagram after she got dressed up for a night out while on her baby moon.

She wore a yellow mini dress with cutout detail in the front that showed the top of her growing baby bump. She added a structured white blazer along with a pair of off-white strappy heels and a matching bag.

The model felt confident in her ensemble as she turned the hotel hallway into her own personal runway and strutted her stuff with her long hair flowing down her back.

90 Day Fiance viewers love Thais Ramone’s pregnancy style

After the 90 Day Fiance star showed off the colorful mini dress on social media she got a slew of compliments from her Instagram followers.

Her castmate turned BFF Miona Bell wrote “Sexy girll😍😍❤️❤️” on her post and other people also commented on Thais’ pregnancy style.

“This girl is lit🔥… Pregnancy looks good on you keep glowing sweetie,” noted one person.

“Beautiful!!!! Totally love your pregnancy style,” said someone else.

Someone added, “OK thais love the outfit you look amazing ❤️🙌🔥.”

Meanwhile, one Instagram user was curious about how Thais can still walk in high heels while being heavily pregnant.

“Stunning 🔥🔥🔥 how do you walk in heals while pregnant? I would fall on my face,” said the commenter who got a response from the TLC personality.

“I guess my luck is because my feet aren’t swollen,” responded Thais.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.