90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Thais Ramone struts her stuff in chic black dress and strappy heels

Thais Ramone stuns in a body-hugging dress. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone is nine months pregnant, but baby Mendes has not yet made her debut. However, the pregnant 90 Day Fiance star is not stressing about that.

She recently got all dressed up in a body-hugging dress and high heels for a day out and received a slew of comments after sharing the post on social media.

Thais donned the stylish outfit outside and modeled the long-sleeved midi dress that showed off her baby bump.

She added a black shoulder bag and a pair of dark sunglasses and had her long hair flowing down her back.

“9 months🤰🏽almost there 🙌,” Thais captioend her post.

Meanwhile, many people commented on the model’s ability to wear high heels at nine months pregnant as she casually strutted down the street while the camera captured her every move.

Thais and her husband, Patrick Mendes, are expecting their first child together, and their baby girl is set to arrive any day now, but until then, the pregnant mama is keeping busy.

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone struts in high heels

The 90 Day Fiance star posted the fashionable video on Instagram after she got all dressed up for the day out.

Not so long ago, Thais also got glam for her maternity photoshoot and shared a behind-the-scenes video clad in a jewel-covered gown while Patrick rocked a dapper grey suit.

However, after sharing her latest post, the TLC personality got a lot of well-wishes from her Instagram followers, and people were impressed that she could walk in heels so far into the pregnancy.

“Only a true model can walk like that not everyone one can walk that walk…🔥❤️and you prego,” wrote one commenter.

“I credit any pregnant woman, who can walk in heels,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

One person wrote, “I could have never gotten my feet in those heels at 9 months! Looking beautiful as ever.”

Another commenter said, “Giiiirrrlll, you look fierce in those shoes. I was lucky to wear anything other than fluffy shoes when I was pregnant 😅.”

Thais Ramone was Princess Jasmine for Halloween

Thais enjoyed her first Halloween in the U.S, and the Brazilian native chose a popular princess outfit for the occasion.

The 90 Day Fiance star showed off her Princess Jasmine costume, which was designed to fit her pregnant belly.

She snapped photos while at the Halloween party with Patrick by her side dressed as Aladdin.

The soon-to-be mom wanted her dog Theodoro to get in on the action as well, but she was disappointed that his costume did not arrive as planned.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

“They didn’t deliver Theodoro’s costume, ” wrote Thais in the photo posted to her Instagram Story.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.