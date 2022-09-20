90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Thais Ramone strikes a pose in nude high-slit dress

Thais was glowing as she showed off her growing baby bump in a nude, form-fitting dress. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone showcased her growing baby bump and wowed her fans with her sensational figure.

Brazilian-born Thais and her American husband Patrick Mendes joined the Season 9 cast of 90 Day Fiance.

During the Tell All, host Shaun Robinson revealed that Thais and Patrick were one of two couples expecting babies.

Since their time on the Tell All, Thais revealed that she and Patrick are expecting a baby girl, who is due in November.

Thais stays active on her Instagram where she shares much of her personal life with her followers since filming has ended for her season of 90 Day Fiance.

The expectant mom-to-be recently shared a stunning photo of herself posing in front of Patrick’s Tesla, with the car’s falcon-wing doors opened in the shot.

Thais Ramone is stunning in a nude form-fitting dress

For her photo op, Thais opted for a nude-colored, bodycon dress with a high slit on one side. Adding to her glamorous look, Thais added a pair of bronze, strappy heels and a black purse with a gold chain shoulder strap.

The South American model went light on the accessories, opting for a pair of hoop earrings and two delicate gold chains with a pendant. The dress had a plunging neckline, tastefully showing some of Thais’ glowing skin.

The brunette beauty wore her long hair down with a center part and placed one hand on the hood of the Tesla, placing one foot in front of the other.

“HAPPY SUNDAY LOVES!!!” she captioned the post, asking her followers, “Do I look almost 8 months pregnant? 😅🤰🏽”

Thais’ admirers took to the post to gush over her glam ensemble and flood her comments section with compliments.

90 Day Fiance fans flood Thais’ post with compliments

One fan felt that Thais didn’t look as though she’s ready to give birth in November and commented, “Beautiful !!! You don’t even look like you are 8 months ❤️”

Thais agreed with her fan, replying, “@carolinahart90 I feel the same 😅❤️”

“You look so good!!! 😍” read another fan’s compliment while one couldn’t believe how quickly Thais’ due date is approaching.

They wrote, “😍😍😍😍😍😍 omg you’re almost gonna have her 😢😍,” to which Thais replied, “@zanna_9812 yeahh 😢❤️❤️”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Since filming has ended, Thais and Patrick have moved out of Dallas, Texas and settled into their new hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thais explained that their move had to do with having more support in Nevada as compared to Texas. And although Patrick felt a bit guilty for uprooting their lives, he said “the move itself has made our relationship better.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.