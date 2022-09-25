90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Thais Ramone is ready for school in stylish green dress

Thais Ramone stuns in a stylish green dress. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone recently showed off her growing baby bump in a brightly colored outfit as she got dressed and ready for school.

The 90 Day Fiance star is getting close to her due date as she and her husband Patrick Mendes await their first child’s birth.

After we were introduced to the couple on the latest season of the TLC show, things changed quite a bit and we later found out that the newly married pair were expanding their family.

The couple is not keeping the gender a surprise as they’ve already confessed to having a baby girl. They also had a baby shower in August to celebrate the pregnant mama and their castmates turned friends Miona and Jibri Bell were also in attendance.

Another major change for the soon-to-be parents is that they’ve now moved from Dallas, Texas where we saw them film the show.

Patrick and Thais’ baby girl will be born in Las Vegas where the couple has now settled and even bought a new home after first testing the waters for a few months. They’ve since decided to make Sin City their permanent home.

90 Day Fiance alum Thais Ramone is ready for school in a long green dress

The 90 Day Fiance star is continuing her education and she recently showed off her outfit of the day in a long green dress that gave a glimpse of her growing baby bump before heading off to school.

Thais posted the photo on her Instagram Story after she snapped the mirror selfie in the sleeveless outfit that featured a tie waist with pleats at the bottom. The picture showed the 90 Day Fiance personality with one hand on her hip and the other holding her phone while standing in front of the bathroom mirror.

“school today looking pregnant🤰🏽,” she wrote on the post.

Thais Ramone promotes Shein in floor-length maxi

The 90 Day Fiance star has a love for bright colors and she posted another photo clad in a floor-length maxi dress– this time in an interesting yellow-green shade. The model posed for the picture outside in the long halter neck outfit while wearing gold sandals and a tan handbag.

Thais’ outfit was courtesy of Shein and the post was an ad for their weekend fashion show. The pregnant TLC star often wears pieces from the brand known for its affordable pieces, like the corset-style mini dress she wore a few weeks ago.

“Hii loves 💕” Thais captioned her post. “As you know I love everything about fashion, style, so I’m here to invite you to watch the SHEIN for All fashion show tomorrow Sunday 25th at 2pm pt.

I’ll put the link in the stories.”

