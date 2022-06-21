90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Loren Brovarnik shows off baby bump in stylish tie-dye dress

Loren Brovarnik shows off maternity fashion. Pic credit: DIscovery+

Loren Brovarnik is showing off her maternity style, and the pregnant 90 Day Fiance star is as fashionable as ever with her growing baby bump. She recently wore a tie-dye dress for a day out and perfectly pulled the cute look together.

The 33-year- old will be a mom-of-three very soon as she already has two boys with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik.

The parents will be outnumbered once the new baby arrives, and things will no doubt get very busy in the household with three kids under age three.

Recently the couple has been spending some well-needed time together with romantic getaways and date nights. However, Loren is not just dressing up for the big moments; her everyday style is also worth an honorable mention.

Loren Brovarnik shows off her baby bump in a stylish dress

The 90 Day Fiance star shared photos of her stylish outfit on social media as she happily posed in her bedroom.

Based on Loren’s caption, her two boys are away for the day, and the pregnant mama had her own plans.

“When you don’t need the diaper bag for the day,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Loren recently revealed that the boys have been going to day camp, so Shai and Asher were likely doing that while Loren took time for herself.

She got all dressed up for the occasion in a mauve tie-dye dress that cradled her baby bump. Loren wore a white t-shirt over the fitted knee-length dress and added a stylish Fendi bag to complete the ensemble.

Loren cradled her baby bump as she posed for a few mirror selfies in her bedroom. In another photo, she showed a side view while giving a big smile to the camera.

Loren Brovarnik gets complimented on her pregnancy style

People loved Loren Brovarniks’s ensemble and posted a slew of compliments in the comment section of her Instagram post.

Several reality TV stars commented on the post, the most surprising being Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Gina Kirschenheiter who wrote, “Omg too cute! “

A few 90 Day Fiance cast members also had some sweet words for Loren: Shaeeda Sween, who wrote, “Beyond stunning pregnancy.”

Pregnant TLC star Elizabeth Potthast also showed some love to Loren by adding, “You look gorgeous!”

Veronica Rodriguez also wrote, “Omg love it and your bump.”

Other Instagram users commented on how much they loved Loren’s stylish outfit.

One person wanted outfit details and said, “Love this dress and color on you! “

“Obsessed with your outfit,” added another fan.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.