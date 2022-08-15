90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Loren Brovarnik enjoys date night in a colorful midi dress 

Loren Brovarnik enjoys date night with Alexei Brovarnik. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik is in much better spirits after a much-needed night out with her husband Alexei Brovarnik.

The 90 Day Fiance couple enjoyed a date night with friends and Loren got all dressed up in a colorful midi dress that showed off her baby bump.

Loren has admittedly been going through a rough patch as she shared on social media twice in the past few weeks about her bad mood.

The expectant mama opened up to her followers and admitted that she wasn’t feeling okay, but reassured everyone that it was perfectly fine to feel that way. Most likely it’s the pregnancy hormones that are affecting Loren’s changing mood but she’s not letting that get the best of her.

The reality TV personality is doing what she can to brighten up her mood and it appears a date with Alexei was the perfect remedy.

Alexei shared a photo from his night out with Loren as they enjoyed a meal at The Wilder in their home state of Florida.

Loren Brovarnik enjoys date night in a midi dress

The 90 Day Fiance couple stepped out for their date night looking glam in their outfits as they got ready for a big celebration.

Alexei was clad in his usual jeans and a black t-shirt, but Loren got a little more dressed up for the occasion.

She opted for a colorful spaghetti strap dress that showed off her growing baby bump and the classy knee-length outfit was paired with silver wedges.

Loren had her hair in a low ponytail as she snapped photos with Alexei and a few of their friends.

In one photo Alexei leaned in to kiss his wife as they enjoyed a fun night out at the fancy restaurant.

Alexei Brovarnik celebrates his birthday with friends

The 90 Day Fiance stars’ recent outing was much more than just a romantic date night, it was a celebration for Alexei.

Loren’s husband turned 34 a few days ago so the couple left their two boys Shai and Asher at home for a late-night outing. Alexei had a blast while out with their close friends and he posted a group photo from the birthday get-together.

“Had such a blast thank you all!!!” wrote Alexei after sharing the photo on his Instagram page.

Loren and Alexei are enjoying their last few moments out together before their already busy household gets busier with baby number three.

After Loren gives birth, she’ll have to be home for a while resting and bonding with her newborn, but until then she’s making the most of the moments where she can get out and have some fun.

