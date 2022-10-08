90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Kara Bass stylish in babydoll dress and knee-high boots

Kara showed off her maternity fashion in a dress and boots. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass showed off her stylish side in a babydoll dress and boots.

Pregnant Kara and her husband Guillermo Rojer joined Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. Kara’s pregnancy was revealed during The Couples Tell All when host Shaun Robinson told the viewers that, for the first time in franchise history, two couples on the stage were expecting babies.

Along with Thais Ramone and her husband Patrick Mendes, Kara and Guillermo confirmed they are expecting a baby in November 2022.

With only one more month to go until Baby Rojer arrives, Kara hasn’t slowed down when it comes to keeping up with the latest fashion trends.

The auburn-haired beauty recently shared a mirror selfie in her Instagram Stories showing off her keen sense of maternity fashion.

Posing in front of a door and next to a ladder, Kara made a serious expression as she went into selfie mode before a full-length mirror.

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass shows off growing baby bump in babydoll dress and leather boots

She held her phone with one hand to capture the snap and cradled her baby bump with her other hand. Kara wore her shoulder-length hair down and parted in the center with some loose waves framing her face.

Kara was clad in a black babydoll dress that stopped several inches above her knees and paired with a light-washed denim jacket and some chunky, black leather, calf-length boots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

The reality TV star wore a pair of tortoise shell sunglasses on her head and accessorized with some delicate chains and her wedding ring, showing off a red manicure on her fingertips.

Referencing her growing baby bump, Kara captioned the shot, “Bigger errrday.”

Kara and Guillermo enjoy Puerto Rican babymoon

Kara and her husband Guillermo recently returned from a babymoon to Puerto Rico, where they enjoyed some R&R before Baby Rojer arrives.

While taking in all that the Caribbean had to offer, Kara shared some footage from her and Guillermo’s suite, complete with an outdoor patio with a hammock and plenty of lush green plants and trees.

Also sharing some footage of Guillermo getting ready to do some kite sailing on the beach, Kara gushed over the daddy-to-be, telling her fans, “I love this man so fiercely, it’s unreal. He’s going to be the best daddy.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.