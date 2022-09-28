90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Kara Bass shows off her maternity style in knee-high boots

Kara Bass slays her maternity fashion. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Pregnant Kara Bass has been slaying her maternity fashion and she recently showed off her latest fall fit on social media.

The 90 Day Fiance star rocked a pair of brown boots and a long jeans jacket as she got dressed up for a day out.

Kara’s maternity style has been on point over the past few months as she continues to mix comfort with trendy pieces that showcase her growing baby bump.

It won’t be much longer until Kara and her husband Guillermo Rojer welcome their first child together and the expectant mom and dad are excited.

The couple was introduced to us on the latest season of the popular TLC show and after tying the knot they later revealed that they were expecting. Back in August Kara noted that she was 27 weeks pregnant and it’s been a few weeks since then, so her due date is quickly approaching.

Kara and Guillermo have opted not to find out the gender of Baby Rojer so that will be a surprise to us all when the time comes. In the meantime, Kara is having fun dressing up her baby bump.

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass slays her fall fashion

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a video on Instagram as she got dressed in a colorful fall outfit.

Kara opted for a mustard-colored midi skirt paired with a floral top and brown knee-high boots. She tied the ensemble together with a long denim jacket and had her hair slicked back with a side part.

For the final touches, the TLC personality added a pair of dangling earrings and she was ready to go.

Kara Bass is stylish in her husband Guillermo Rojer’s shirt

The 90 Day Fiance star doesn’t just have a knack for styling her own clothes, her husband’s items are fair game as well.

Kara posted a photo on her Instagram Story in another pregnancy outfit and of course, she slayed the ensemble. However, this time it was all due to Guillermo as she rocked a shirt from his closet.

Kara wore the blue shirt and it fit perfectly with her growing baby bump as she rolled up the sleeves and left a few buttons open at the top.

She styled the shirt with black leggings and black knee-high boots and snapped a mirror selfie in the fashionable attire.

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

“Stealing G’s shirts from here on out, 😅” she wrote in the post.

