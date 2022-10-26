90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Kara Bass shows off her fall style in body-hugging dress with side slit

Kara Bass continues to slay her maternity fashion. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Kara Bass is not letting her growing baby bump dampen her style in any way. She continues to slay her fashion, and with fall in full effect, Kara has plenty of outfits to display.

Most recently, the pregnant 90 Day Fiance star shared a video on social media clad in a black dress, and she showed people how to style the outfit two different ways.

In the clip, Kara wore a long-sleeved black dress with buttons at the top and a thigh-high slit that showed off her legs. She paired the outfit with black booties and had her sleek bob in a half-up style with two pieces in the front.

After modeling the dress, Kara snapped her fingers and added an oversized sweater with an attached belt which she wore open. The brown and black sweater was the perfect color for fall and ideal for a casual event.

The expectant mama then styled the outfit for a more professional setting by switching out the sweater for a plaid blazer. The black and white ensemble was the perfect combination for a busy day at work for Kara, a real estate agent, a career she embarked on back in 2021.

When we first met Kara on 90 Day Fiance in Season 9, she worked as a balloon artist in Virginia, but things have changed since then. One thing that remains the same, however, is her love of fashion.

The 90 Day Fiance star posted the video on Instagram and showed her followers different ways to wear the simple black dress.

Kara has been slaying her maternity fashion ever since she announced her pregnancy, and although she’s now seven months pregnant, her style is still on point, and judging by the comments, her followers agree.

“One black dress styled with 2 different outerwear pieces ✨” she captioned the post.

Kara Bass gets compliments on her maternity fashion

The 90 Day Fiance star got a slew of compliments after sharing the stylish pregnancy post on Instagram.

“You are so awesome, thank you for showing women that pregnancy is beautiful and a moment to be treasured!” wrote one commenter. “I feel like so many women complain about being pregnant. You are enjoying every minute just as I did with each of my 3! I so loved being pregnant!”

“You look fabulous 🔥❤️Go kara!!!!” added someone else.

One person wrote, “You are one of the hottest pregnant woman. you make it look so glamours.”

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

“You are glowingly gorgeous 😍,” added someone else.

