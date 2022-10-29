90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Kara Bass shows off her dance moves in flowy dress

Kara showed off her maternity dance moves. Pic credit: TLC

Kara Bass of 90 Day Fiance fame showed off her sense of humor and her dance moves in a flowy dress.

Kara joined the Season 9 cast of 90 Day Fiance alongside her Venezuelan-born husband, Guillermo Rojer.

During the Couples Tell All, Kara and Guillermo confirmed they were expecting their first child.

Since going public with the news, Kara has been sharing her growing baby bump with her fans on Instagram.

Kara recently took to the social media platform to share a fun IG reel with her followers.

The mom-to-be donned a beige, flowy dress with ruffling at the bottom as she danced from inside her living room. Kara turned away from the camera and moved her hips side to side as she did the same with her head.

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass shows off dance moves in flowy dress

“Telling everyone [sic] I know I can’t do anything & I’m so busy preparing for this baby,” read text over the video. The joke was that Kara has been claiming to be too busy to engage in any plans, but meanwhile, she’s been having dance parties in her living room.

She captioned the video, “Okay, I’m doing that stuff too but solo dance breaks are a requirement in this household 😆💃🏼👏🏻.”

Kara and Guillermo are expecting their baby next month. In the meantime, Kara hasn’t let that slow her down.

Kara has worked as a balloon artist, performer, and now realtor

When 90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to the reality TV star, she was working as a balloon artist. She has also worked as a dancer, performer, and professional host. As her Direct.me says of her varied talents, “Why do one thing, when you can do it all.”

These days, Kara works as a real estate agent in her hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia. She has her own Instagram page dedicated to her career with Keller Williams.

Earlier this month, Kara addressed skeptics who assume that her job as a realtor is easy. She recorded an Instagram Reel and noted that she wears many hats in her position, telling her followers, “Idk who’s out here telling people this is easy but…”

Kara has been a realtor since March 2021 and put aside her career as a balloon artist before filming her season of 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.