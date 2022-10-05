90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Kara Bass says husband Guillermo will be the ‘best daddy’

Kara gushed over her husband Guillermo as they await the birth of their first child. Pic credit: @guillermorojer/Instagram

90 Day Fiance couple Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are expecting their first child next month, and Kara thinks her husband will make the “best daddy.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, news of Kara’s pregnancy first broke during the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 reunion, Couples Tell All. Host Shaun Robinson revealed that for the first time in franchise history, two couples on stage were expecting babies.

Kara and Guillermo confirmed the news soon after the Tell All and revealed they are expecting their baby in November and have chosen to keep the gender a secret until delivery. She even added, “We don’t know the gender 🐣,” to her Instagram bio.

The couple recently enjoyed a babymoon in Puerto Rico before Baby Rojer arrives. Sharing some footage from their trip, Kara took a moment on Instagram to gush over Guillermo in his impending role as a father.

Set to the tune Hollow Coves by Coastline, Kara’s Reel depicted Guillermo decked out in his kite-sailing gear as he stood on the beach. Guillermo looked happy and content in the video, and although his voice wasn’t audible in the clip, he could be seen mouthing “I love you” to the camera at the end.

Along with a slew of hashtags relating to parenthood and 90 Day Fiance, Kara captioned the share, “I love this man so fiercely, it’s unreal. He’s going to be the best daddy. 🥹”

Kara’s post received nearly 4,000 likes, and many of her followers took to the comments section to send her and Guillermo well wishes.

Kara showed her appreciation to a fellow 90 Day Fiance franchise cast member, Before the 90 Days Season 5 alum Mike Berk, who wrote in the comments, “Congratulations! Best wishes for you guys and the baby.”

Another one of Kara’s fans gushed over her and Guillermo’s love for each other with their comment, “If ever two people were meant to be together, it’s them. Made for each other. ❤️,” while another wrote, “He is so cute and so in love with you and your baby❤️.”

Kara and Guillermo have names chosen, opted for a home birth

When it comes to welcoming Baby Rojer into the world, Kara recently revealed that she and Guillermo have opted for a home birth. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared that it was a “really easy decision” for the reality TV star to choose a birthing center over a hospital.

Kara also shared that she and Guillermo have a name chosen for Baby Rojer, one each for either a boy or a girl, noting that they’re ready “whenever the baby’s ready.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.