90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Kara Bass in body-hugging dress expresses love for Guillermo Rojer

Guillermo and Kara pose for a selfie as shared on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

Kara Bass of 90 Day Fiance fame proclaimed her love for her husband, Guillermo Rojer.

Kara and Guillermo, Season 9 alums from 90 Day Fiance, are expecting their first child any day now.

As they await their bundle of joy, Kara has remained active on social media where she’s amassed hundreds of thousands of followers since her appearance on the flagship series.

Recently, the red-haired beauty took to Instagram where she shared a compilation Reel, showing a video of herself and Guillermo, past and present.

The video opened with Kara standing against a dark blue wall at the top of a staircase, cradling her baby bump. She was clad in a brown, silky dress that clung to her pregnancy curves and wore her hair in a casual up-do with a pair of sunglasses on her head.

In the first photo she shared, Guillermo and Kara posed for their first-ever photo together, taken in February 2019. The photogenic couple appeared to be standing in a bar or club as they posed for the snap.

Kara Bass proclaims love for husband Guillermo Rojer

Guillermo sported a pink, button-down shirt with jeans while Kara donned a black, off-the-shoulder dress with long sleeves and a short hemline, both of them glowing.

The second photo was Kara and Guillermo’s most recent photo taken together. In the snap, the couple posed outdoors in front of a lighted archway. Guillermo snapped the photo as Kara rested her head on his shoulder.

“I am unconditionally and irrevocably in love with him @guillermorojer ✨🥹,” Kara captioned the video, along with a slew of hashtags related to 90 Day Fiance.

The 90 Day Fiance couple showcases their artistic sides

Guillermo has certainly proven that he’s talented when it comes to photography. The Venezuelan-born TLC star recently got behind the lens to capture Kara in a stunning maternity photoshoot. The photos were taken during their babymoon in beautiful Puerto Rico.

While Guillermo has shared his artistic side, Kara has proven that she has one as well. When 90 Day Fiance viewers were first introduced to her, she was working as a balloon artist.

She has also worked as a professional host, singer, and Latin dancer. In addition, Kara is a licensed real estate agent in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she and Guillermo reside, a job that she admittedly told her followers “isn’t easy.”

