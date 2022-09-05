90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Kara Bass dances with her pup in crop top and tie-dye joggers

Kara and her baby bump joined her pup Chiqui for an adorable dance. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass showed off her growing baby bump as she danced in a crop top with her adorable pup, Chiqui.

Kara and her Venezuelan husband Guillermo Rojer joined the cast of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, where their storyline, and eventually their wedding, played out for viewers.

During 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All, Kara revealed that she and Guillermo were expecting their first child. At the time of the taping, Kara was 16 weeks into her pregnancy.

Now, Kara is 27 weeks along and recently shared a fun video with her 158,000 Instagram followers, including her and Guillermo’s chihuahua, Chiqui, whose name is the Spanish equivalent of the nickname Shorty.

The video was set to the Gregory Brothers’ remix, It’s Corn But It’s a Song, a fun take on the little boy Tariq, whose YouTube interview about his favorite vegetable, corn, has gone viral.

In the adorable video, Kara held Chiqui Mama, as she affectionately calls her, while she danced around to the tune. Kara added captions, changing the lyrics to read, instead of corn, “I really like Chiqui Mama,” and “It’s Chiqui Mama.”

For the lighthearted Reel, Kara donned a white crop top, exposing her growing baby bump, which she paired with a pair of cozy, pastel-colored, tie-dye joggers and some fuzzy slippers showcasing her newly-highlighted hair, which she told her fans “spiced up” her look.

“Took a nap and woke up inspired. She definitely hates me after this 😂 but I still love her just the same 💕✨🥲,” she captioned the video.

Kara’s followers took to the comments, where many gushed over how adorable she looked, glowing amid her pregnancy.

90 Day Fiance fans gush over Kara’s baby bump

“You look amazing 😻 xx,” wrote one of Kara’s fans, while another penned, “Cutest baby bump 🎀”

Another one of Kara’s followers told her she looked “Super adorable,” while one fan gushed over her baby bump. They commented, “I wish my tummy looked like your tummy when I was pregnant 😮your so CUTE!!!!!!!❤️.”

Kara, a balloon decor artist, as 90 Day Fiance viewers will remember from Season 9, showed off her skills in another recent share on Instagram.

The red-headed beauty shared a video of herself standing before her latest balloon arch creation: pink and white Minnie Mouse ears, complete with a bow on top.

Kara only has a few more months before she and Guillermo welcome their first child, whose gender they’ve chosen to keep under wraps until the baby’s arrival.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.