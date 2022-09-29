90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Kara Bass dances in denim overalls as she packs for her babymoon

Pregnant Kara Bass is ready for her babymoon. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Kara Bass is getting ready for her babymoon and she couldn’t be more excited.

The pregnant 90 Day Fiance star showed off her happy dance on social media while busting a move to Beyonce’s new song, Cuff It.

She was cute and stylish in her denim overalls as she packed a suitcase for the trip and revealed the tropical location of her getaway in the hashtags.

Kara and her husband Guillermo Rojer are currently expecting their first child after sharing the happy news on social media back in August.

Kara debuted her baby bump on the Tell All after keeping her pregnancy a secret for months after the season wrapped filming.

Baby Rojer is expected to make his or her arrival in late November but the parents are waiting until the due date to find out the gender.

Meanwhile, with only weeks left to go before the baby arrives Kara is jetting off on a romantic babymoon.

Kara Bass shows off her dance moves in denim overalls

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a video on Instagram and showed us that she still has rhythm despite her growing baby bump as she danced to a song from Beyonce’s new album.

Kara was dressed in an oversized t-shirt, blue denim overalls, and fluffy slippers as she packed her suitcase. Her hair was slicked back in a low ponytail and she added a pair of silver earrings to complete the outfit.

Kara noted in the post that she was getting ready for her babymoon and was headed to Puerto Rico with her husband Guillermo.

“Packing for the babymoon kind of energy tonight ✨💕 #babymoon #cuffit #puertorico…” she captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass is ready for her babymoon

After sharing the video on social media, the pregnant 90 Day Fiance star got some sweet comments from her Instagram followers.

Some people complimented her outfit while others urged the expectant mama to be safe on her babymoon in Puerto Rico.

“You look so amazing! Enjoy your baby moon! 👶🌙 💖” said one Instagram user.

“You look amazing and have some incredible energy ❤️😍” added someone else.

“How cute are your overalls 😭” wrote another commenter.

There were a few people who shared their concerns with Kara about heading to Puerto Rico during hurricane season and urged her to be careful.

“Be careful traveling! Hurricanes and storms, all so unpredictable down here 🙏🏽” noted one commenter.

Another person reiterated the sentiment and added, “Please be careful! We just got back from Condado beach and it was amazing. Will the hurricane affect your trip?”

“Be careful, they’re still suffering from the hurricane,” said someone else.

