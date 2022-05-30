90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast wears a floral bikini on mini-vacay

Elizabeth Potthast chills poolside in a floral bikini. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth Potthast is soaking up the sun for Memorial Day weekend, and she’s doing it in style. The pregnant reality TV personality shared a few photos from her time away with husband Andrei Castravet and their daughter Eleanor while clad in a fashionable bikini.

The soon-to-be family of four was joined by Elizabeth’s sister Becky Lichtwerch and her husband and son. We’ve seen Becky and her husband on the show several times over the years as the Potthast family drama is always a major storyline on the show.

However, there was no drama on this trip as Elizabeth spent her time at the spa and by the pool.

Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast wears a floral bikini on a mini getaway

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has been enjoying her pregnancy, and her recent getaway with her family was all about relaxation.

Elizabeth shared several photos of her stay at the Waldorf Astoria in Orlando, Florida. She took full advantage of all the amenities that the resort has to offer.

She spent a lot of time soaking up the sun and lounging by the pool as her daughter Eleanor splashed in the pool nearby.

In the photos posted to Elizabeth’s Instagram Story, the expectant mom looked stylish in her colorful floral bikini, which showed off her growing baby bump.

The orange and white swimwear complemented Elizabeth perfectly, and she added a few accessories to the stylish beach attire. Elizabeth wore a large sunhat and oversized shades to block out the sun as she relaxed on a beach chair.

“Shade for me and the baby,” wrote Elizabeth in the post.

Elizabeth Potthast enjoys a spa day with her sister Becky Lichtwerch

It was a family affair for the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star during her weekend away as her sister Becky joined in on the fun.

Elizabeth’s daughter Eleanor enjoyed having her cousin to play with as Becky’s son is also close in age with the soon-to-be big sister.

The husbands were also on daddy duty during the vacation, which allowed Becky and Elizabeth to spend some quality time together.

Elizabeth shared a photo of her spa session with her sister as they enjoyed their spa treatments.

The TLC star is making the most of her free time before the new baby arrives, as she and Andrei will have their hands full with two kids.

Last month Elizabeth shared a 13-week update and noted that she was feeling exhausted, so this mini-vacay is the perfect solution for the pregnant mama.

Meanwhile, we still don’t know if Andrei and Elizabeth will be having a boy or another girl, but they’ll likely share the news once they find out.

