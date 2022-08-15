90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast stuns in dramatic green robe for maternity photoshoot 

Elizabeth Potthast shares stunning maternity photos. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast is a few months away from giving birth and just showed off the latest photos from her beautiful maternity shoot.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has been slaying her pregnancy style since she announced the news about expecting a baby boy, and the dramatic emerald green robe she wore for the maternity photos did not disappoint.

It was a family affair for Elizabeth as her husband Andrei Castravet and their three-year-old daughter Eleanor dressed up to document Elizabeth’s second pregnancy. Andrei and Eleanor also wore green outfits to match the pregnant mama who stole the show in a sheer, floor-length ensemble.

This photoshoot will officially mark the Castravet’s last time as a family of three as their baby boy is set to arrive in a few months.

Elizabeth shared several images from the maternity shoot, which took place on a large open field. All the focus was on the 32-year-old as she struck one stylish pose after another while cradling her growing baby bump.

At this point, Elizabeth is more than 32 weeks pregnant, with still some time left before welcoming her second child. She has been sharing all the major milestones of her pregnancy, the latest being her maternity photoshoot.

Elizabeth Potthast wears a dramatic robe for her maternity photoshoot

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star went all out for her maternity photoshoot in a stunning emerald green robe with lots of greenery serving as the perfect backdrop.

The long tulle robe featured dramatic ruffles on the sleeves and hem and a belt tied in a bow around the waist to show Elizabeth’s baby bump. She paired the sheer robe with a matching emerald green bikini and posed barefoot for the photos.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Elizabeth had her hair loose and parted in the middle with large waves flowing down her shoulders. She wore no jewelry except for her wedding ring and opted for simple, glam makeup.

The Castravet family stun in green outfits

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posed with her husband Andrei and daughter Eleanor in the stunning pregnancy photos as well.

In one image, Andrei is dressed in black jeans and a dark green shirt, cradling his wife’s belly as she placed one hand on his cheek.

Another sweet moment featured Eleanor wearing a green dress to match her mom’s. The toddler’s adorable outfit was also made of tulle and had little ruffles on the shoulder straps.

One image showed the mother-daughter duo sitting in the grass as Elizabeth cradled her baby bump with one hand and pulled little Eleanor close to her as they touched noses for the photo.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+