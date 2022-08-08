90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast feeling ‘moody’ in a chic black dress

Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast wears a chic black dress. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast is feeling moody as her delivery date inches closer, but she still has a few weeks left before baby Castravet is expected to arrive.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star recently showed off her growing baby bump on social media in a fitted black dress and admitted to being uncomfortable and exhausted at 31 weeks and counting.

Elizabeth and her husband Andrei Castravet will be parents to their second child in a few more weeks. The couple happily announced the news a few months ago.

The parents are excited to welcome their first son, while their three-year-old daughter Eleanor is excited to become a big sister as well.

Meanwhile, the family of three has been enjoying their time together before the new baby arrives. A few days ago they spent a weekend getaway to celebrate Elizabeth’s birthday and the pregnant TLC star spent lots of time lounging by the pool.

After the fun-filled weekend, which included some bonding time with her sister Becky Lichtwerch, Elizabeth returned home with swollen ankles. However, that’s not the only effect of being heavily pregnant — the 32-year-old just listed a few more things she has to contend with as well.

Elizabeth Potthast cradles her baby bump in a black dress

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted a photo on her Instagram Story wearing a fitted black dress as she showed off her growing baby bump.

Elizabeth also listed a slew of things that have been affecting her since being pregnant.

“Feeling exhausted, hungry, moody, productive, antsy, large,” she wrote in the post while adding the hashtag #31weeks.

The photo showed Elizabeth with her hair in a messy bun as she cradled her baby bump for the snapshot. She also wore a pair of black-rimmed glasses as she stood barefoot in her fitted midi dress with one hand on her hip.

“I don’t know if I have any more room to grow,” wrote Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet gearing up for a new season

It won’t be long before Elizabeth and Andrei are back on our TV screens in the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

A teaser for Season 7 shows tensions in the family as Andrei is burdened with possible deportation. Meanwhile, good things are happening for the couple both in their careers and personal life.

The pair have a new home and Elizabeth has dreams of changing career paths and pursuing her passion. Furthermore, we will likely see the moment Andrei and Elizabeth found out that they were having another baby.

Either way, we’re sure the pair has a lot of drama to be seen when the new season premieres.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.