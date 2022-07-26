90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast admits to mood swings in 30-week update

Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast shares a pregnancy update. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast is counting down the days until she finally welcomes her baby boy into the world. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star recently shared a 30-week update and said her pregnancy has gone by very quickly.

These days, the hormones are kicking in as Elizabeth admitted her mood has been all over the place. Another side effect of pregnancy is heartburn and the reality TV personality has been battling that as well.

Either way, she’s enjoying her pregnancy as her due date draws near and she’s not the only one excited to meet baby Castravet. In her recent post, Elizabeth noted that her daughter Eleanor is patiently awaiting her baby brother — not only talking to him but singing to the baby as well.

In ten weeks, Eleanor will be on big sister duties, having been an only child for the past three years.

As for Elizabeth and her husband Andrei Castravet, they will have their hands full with two young kids and it will be interesting to see how they adapt as a family of four.

Meanwhile, we will be seeing more of the family very soon as they’re starring in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which premieres in a few weeks.

Elizabeth Potthast shares a 30-week pregnancy update

Elizabeth Potthast shared a recent Instagram post clad in a floral one-piece swimsuit while cradling her growing baby bump.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star had an eventful weekend as she attended a birthday party with family and friends and enjoyed the day with her sister, Becky Lichtwerch.

Elizabeth spent some time by the pool and shared a photo after capturing the moment. She also gave an update on her pregnancy.

“30 weeks today! I cannot believe how fast this pregnancy has flown by and I have roughly only 10 more weeks to go (maybe less),” she wrote while adding that her “moods have been all over the place.”

“I have to eat every few hours, heartburn is raging, and being pregnant plus having a toddler and working is ⁣-NO JOKE- but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” added the 31-year-old.

Elizabeth Potthast and her family are excited to meet baby Castravet

Elizabeth noted in her post that her daughter Eleanor has a sweet way of communicating with her baby brother.

“Ellie always talks/sings to her baby brother and always notices that ‘momma baby belly’ is growing,” shared the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member.

She continued, “We cannot wait to meet this little man and welcome him into our family. I can’t wait to see what he looks like but I’m thinking he’ll be spitting image of Andrei and I’m totally okay with that. ⁣⁣Meet you soon baby boy!”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.