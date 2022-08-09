90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Deavan Clegg visits hospital after ‘strange pains,’ gives update on Taeyang

Expectant mom Deavan recently visited the hospital to address “very strange pain.” Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg updated her fans on her son Taeyang’s status and opened up about a recent visit to the emergency room for “very strange pain” in her abdomen.

Deavan, who is currently pregnant with her third child, is going through a stressful time in her life as she’s dealing with her 3-year-old son Taeyang’s cancer diagnosis while raising her 6-year-old daughter Drascilla.

Taeyang is battling a form of blood cancer known as B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, something Deavan called “every parent’s absolute worst nightmare.” His treatment has required the sweet toddler to undergo chemotherapy and a multitude of other treatments.

Amid all of the anguish surrounding her, Deavan revealed that she recently visited the hospital after suffering some worrisome pains in her abdomen.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Deavan shared the update with her 527,000 followers.

Along with a photo of her hand cradling her baby bump, Deavan included text that read, “Update on baby Park. Went to labor and delivery because I was feeling very strange pain.”

Deavan, whose third child will be the first for her and her boyfriend Topher Park, continued with good news after her visit to the ER.

“Turns out baby Park is just super energetic and having a dance party,” Deavan shared.

In addition, Deavan provided an update on Taeyang, letting her fans know that the 3-year-old is doing much better, as they recently received some promising news.

Deavan updates fans on Taeyang’s health, says he’s ‘doing great’

“Taeyang is doing great!” Deavan shared, along with a photo of Taeyang playing with some toys in a doctor’s office. “Labs came back wonderful. Onto the next step of treatment. No more Chemo at home every day. Such wonderful news.”

Deavan just recently returned to Instagram after taking a break, admitting that she found herself in a “dark deep hole,” struggling to find the energy to post updates about Taeyang’s health.

Last week, Deavan told her followers, “I want everyone to know I’m regaining that strength and will do my best to update everyone on this difficult journey and that I just need to breathe.”

She added, “The world can be a cruel place and it’s easy to lose faith and see the light the world brings us. I’m very happy you guys have shown me support and love. Thank you everyone.”

As of this writing, Taeyang’s GoFundMe has raised $24,405 of the total $50,000 goal to help Deavan and her family pay for his care.

