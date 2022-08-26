90 Day Fiance: Pink-haired Paola Mayfield shows off roller-skating skills in crop top and skimpy shorts

Paola gave her fans a glimpse of her incredible figure as she roller-skated in skimpy shorts and a crop top. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance stunner and professional wrestling star Paola Mayfield sent temperatures soaring as she roller-skated in a pair of skimpy shorts and a crop top.

Paola has been enjoying all that Florida has to offer as the end of summer quickly approaches.

The Colombian-born beauty and her American husband, Russ Mayfield, have been spending quality time with their 3-year-old son Axel, soaking up the rays in The Sunshine State.

When she isn’t busy training, wrestling professionally under her stage name Paola Blaze/The Dark Angel, making red carpet appearances, or providing her personal training and nutrition advice to her clients, she likes to stay active any way she can.

That was the case earlier this week when the brunette bombshell turned up the heat as she roller-skated her way around T.Y. (Topeekeegee Yugnee) Park in Hollywood, Florida.

Appropriately set to the song Rollin’ by Limp Bizkit, Paola shared her video in the form of an Instagram Reel for her 1.1 million adoring fans.

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield in crop top and skimpy shorts shows off roller-skating skills

In the video, Paola sported a figure-flattering camo-print crop top paired with a pair of skimpy, gray shorts that rested just below her navel. She added a black fanny pack, a pair of white, knee-high socks, and a white hat, which covered her newly-dyed pink hair.

Also sporting sunglasses and a pair of over-the-ear headphones, Paola skated across the pavement, showing off her incredible balance, endurance, and enviable curves.

Paola’s followers appreciated the share and took to the comments to let her know it.

Paola’s followers impressed with her roller-skating and new pink hair

Confirming her location, Paola responded to a fan who surmised she was at T.Y. Park in Hollywood, Florida and left three red-heart emojis in response to a fan who complimented her new pink locks.

“Rollerskate!, I’d go anywhere with you!” read a comment from another doting fan, to which Paola replied, “Thanks a lot,” in her native language, Spanish.

Paola is enjoying a little bit of downtime before she returns to the ring for some wrestling action.

In a recent post to her Paola Blaze Instagram account, she revealed that she’ll be appearing in New Jersey in October for the Legends of the Ring event at the Pro Wrestling FanFest.

For now, though, Paola is soaking up the last days of summer with some sunshine and exercise while looking sensational, to boot.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC.