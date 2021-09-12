90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers throw shade at Dean Hashim, talk about their biggest pet peeve

Some Pillow Talk viewers are tired of Dean and Rigin, want another couple to replace them on the show. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk star Dean Hashim is known for his loud antics and boisterous presence while contributing commentary on episodes of the different 90 Day Fiance shows. He does, however, rub some of Pillow Talk’s fan base the wrong way because they think he is too over the top and they have a few pet peeves with him.

Dean’s girlfriend and baby mama Rigin Bado is also falling flat for fans of the show.

Dean’s intense personality during Pillow Talk was even a driving factor in the major fallout he had with his brother, Tarik. The two ended their roles on Pillow Talk after some heated things were said and they kept clashing.

Viewers were first introduced to Dean when Tarik was on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days where he came off as judgemental and disrespectful towards Tarik and Hazel’s union. What really irritated fans of the show was when he turned around and hypocritically did the exact same thing as Tarik. He met Rigin online on a Filipino dating app and went to the Philippines to meet her.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers are tired of Dean Hashim and Rigin Bado

Pillow Talk fans laid into the things that irritate them about Dean’s presence and commentary on the show in a Reddit thread.

The thread got almost 600 upvotes and over 250 comments.

The subject read, “Pillow Talk is one of my favorite parts of the 90 Day franchise. But does Dean have to literally SCREAM everything he says?!!! And no offense to Rigin, but her contribution is basically zero. Lastly, I am SO grossed out by Dean & his sweat rag! Can we please get a different couple?!!”

In the subsequent discussion, Redditors gave their two cents on Dean and Rigin’s role on Pillow Talk.

One critic commented on why he has not been liked all these years. They remarked, “I always hated that guy. So disrespectful the first time he even met his [brother’s] girlfriend. If my brother did some s**t like that the first time he met my girl we would be fighting.”

Other people made their points. One person said, “Why is he even here? He wasn’t a significant cast member.”

Someone else seconded that notion by saying, “That seems to be the overall question!”

One person offered up a suggestion as to why TLC might be keeping him around. They said, “Maybe they are in a pinch for pillow talkers, with some of them having babies. But surely there are better options out there?”

Dean Hashim has also been on other 90 Day Fiance spinoffs

Dean was most recently featured on 90 Day Diaries where the end of Rigin’s pregnancy and the birth of their son was highlighted. He detailed that he has been living in the Philippines and spending lockdown there due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was also on Season 1 of 90 Day Bares All where host Shaun Robinson tried to resolve the issues between him and Tarik to no avail.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.