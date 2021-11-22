90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast responds to Ellie and Victor’s plan to have a baby despite rocky relationship

The 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast shaded Ellie and Victor for wanting to have a baby even though their relationship is in a bad place. Pic credit: TLC

Victor and Ellie were judged by the 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast for their plan to have a baby together despite the bad place their relationship is in and the terrible logistics they face.

Ellie and Victor got into an enormous and spiteful fight over money after they talked about having a baby and opening a bar together in Providencia.

The fight escalated when Ellie tried to be realistic and reminded Victor that babies are expensive and there were no tourists to fund the opening of a bar, and he threw it back in her face that she only cared about money.

The Pillow Talk cast had a lot to say about Ellie and Victor’s desire to have a baby together and shredded the couple’s irresponsibility with their commentary.

The Pillow Talk cast commented on the conversation Victor and Ellie were having about trying for a baby as the talk deteriorated into the big fight about money.

Julia Trubkina was baffled by the fact that Victor had not even proposed to Ellie but was already asking for kids.

Tim Malcolm gave the criticism that Victor is going to put her to work even though she is the one paying for everything with her pizza business money.

Tim also thought that Ellie should add up all the money she’s spent on Victor so that he would realize where he would be if he didn’t have her.

Molly Hopkins sided with Ellie’s position and said, “She’s trying to budget so they don’t blow through everything that she has that got her there.”

Elizabeth Potthast said that Victor is in denial about his situation. She went on to call him a “typical islander” and said Ellie was just reminding him that he needs to take a look at the bigger picture and realize that they don’t have anything.”

Ellie Rose and Victor McLean got engaged on the latest epiode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Victor proposed to Ellie with a conch shell the day after their big ugly fight. He said the ring he bought for her was lost in the hurricane.

Ellie accepted his proposal and said she wanted to get married and build a life with him still.

Victor and Ellie have a lot to figure out in their relationship and with their circumstances so viewers will have to keep watching to find out what happens next.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.