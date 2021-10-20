90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle warns followers that his videos are ‘utter chaos’ like ‘Jerry Springer’

Paul warned his followers about the kind of crazy content they will see on his Instagram Lives. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Paul Staehle felt the need the give a PSA about just how wild his Instagram Lives can be, comparing it to Jerry Springer, Cheaters, and Maury.

It’s unclear what Paul’s point was with the comment on the content from his life. He may be trying to point out his disorderly home life or he may have been trying to drum up followers’ interest in watching his Instagram Lives at all.

Paul is known to post things for attention, including his recent revelation that he and Karine would be on the Maury Show to find out once and for all who the father of the two children he has with Karine is.

Paul Staehle warned his followers that his Instagram Lives are like ‘Jerry Springer’ or ‘Cheaters’

Paul warned his followers about the kind of content they can expect from watching his Instagram Lives and compared what could be shown to over-the-top shows like Jerry Springer and Cheaters.

On his Instagram story, Paul wrote, “Warning / Disclosure: My Lives are uncensored and unfiltered. Sometimes they may be family friendly. Other times complete utter chaos.”

He continued, “You might tune into what looks like something in an episode of Jerry Springer, Maury or Cheaters.”

Paul shared a description of what content from his Instagram Lives could look like. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

Any of Paul’s followers that tune into his Instagram Lives now know what to expect after Paul shared his PSA.

Paul Staehle is known for posting TMI on social media

Recently, Paul shared something gross and personal with his followers through an Instagram Story.

He posted a picture of a kidney stone he had passed which saved him from having to have surgery to remove it.

To get the kidney stone to show off, Paul must have had to inspect his urine and pull the stone out of the bowl.

In the past, Paul has also overshared things like Karine’s feud with the woman who now runs her Instagram account. He also put Karine on blast for “giving up her dream” of completing cosmetology school.

Outside of social media, Paul and Karine have a thriving OnlyFans where they produce some of the raunchiest content out of all the 90 Day cast members who use the platform.

Paul has not mentioned getting a job since being back in America so they may be supporting themselves through Karine’s OnlyFans.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.