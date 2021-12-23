90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle is back home with Karine but says ‘tension in the household’ has been ‘escalating’

The Paul and Karine drama continues. Pic credit: TLC

Things are more chaotic between 90 Day Fiance couple Paul Staehle and Karine Martins than ever before. It’s hard to keep up with the tumultuous couple who constantly break up and make up while airing their drama on social media.

Things took a serious turn between them a few days ago when footage from the pair’s Kentucky home showed Karine abusing Paul. The video made its rounds on social media and garnered tons of backlash regarding Karine’s actions.

The mom-of-two has since broken her silence and claimed that the video of the violent incident, which took place in the presence of their son Pierre, is not what it appears.

After spending time away from each other following the incident, Paul has returned home but says there’s tension in his household.

Paul Staehle is back home with Karine Martins

Paul Staehle has a plan to try and remedy the escalating tension in his household, so he’s trying to get Karine out of the house and busy doing cosmetology.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a post on Instagram trying to get people to hire Karine at the Paul Mitchell School in Louisville, Kentucky.

Paul, who has wiped his Instagram page clean except for this recent post, asked his followers to book Karine and support her cosmetology dream so that she can get out of the house and socialize with people.

Paul wrote, “After spending a few days in a hotel I returned home to try to figure something out with Karine. I have convinced her to return to school.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

He continued, “However she has been depressed everyone else has guests and she is alone with no one to work on. I have been encouraging her to make friends however it is difficult for her to socialize with her fear of English even though she is now fluent.”

Paul Staehle says things are tense at home with Karine Martins

The 90 Day Fiance star, in his bid to get his wife booked and busy, urged his followers to call and make an appointment with Karine.

“Being here with no friends or family no social life has made things intense at our house,” said Paul. “If you are a good person with a good heart PLEASE CALL AND MAKE AN APPOINTMENT WITH HER. She would love the opportunity and a good conversation.”

Paul said he made the post without Karine’s knowledge because he’s “desperate for her to get out of this stressful environment of constantly being in the house with no family or friends.”

“As many of you have probably seen the tension here has gotten pretty high…I have faith this will dramatically reduce the tension in our household that has been escalating,” he added.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.