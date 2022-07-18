90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle doesn’t know if his kids are still in foster care or with his family

Paul Staehle shares what he knows about his kids being in foster care. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle continues to speak out on the complicated situation that ended with his kids being taken by CPS.

Just weeks ago, fans were shocked to discover that Paul’s oldest son, Pierre, was listed as a missing child. Paul immediately released a statement saying that was not the case and that his son was safely by his side.

As more details surfaced, it was revealed that neither Paul nor his estranged wife, Karine Martins, had custody of their two children. The revelation was followed by the news that the kids, who were living with Paul’s parents, had been ordered to be in the custody of CPS due to an unfit environment.

Paul then shared that he was fighting to regain custody of his sons, who reportedly had been placed in foster care.

To make a bizarre situation even more bizarre, Karine was mostly quiet about what was happening with her children. She did release a statement saying she was in contact with legal counsel and was following the recommendations given to her.

Paul, on the other hand, became even more vocal and started sharing details of the couple’s toxic relationship. He revealed why he believed the kids were removed from their custody and his plans to get them back.

Paul Staehle reveals when he last saw his children

Paul appeared on The Domenick Nati Show to give an update on the custody battle for his kids.

Paul shared that he recently went to court regarding his kids. He says things went well and hopes things will be resolved by the end of the month.

While a decision has not been made yet, Paul stated that the kids would likely again be placed with his parents.

When asked if they were currently in foster care, Paul responded, “They may – I haven’t gotten in touch with my family yet. They may have already moved. I don’t know.”

Domenick then asked Paul, “When was the last time you saw your children?” Paul said he saw the oldest, Pierre, on July 1. This was just before he was reported missing. As for his youngest son, Ethan, Paul says he hasn’t seen him since early June.

Paul Staehle shares why he and Karine Martins lost custody of their kids

After explaining how long it’s been since he’s physically been with his kids, Paul then shared why they were removed in the first place.

He says he was granted full custody of both children at the top of the year. He says Karine lived in a separate home and was allowed to visit the kids. However, there was an issue involving the person Karine was living with, and she was not able to have her visits.

Paul went on to say he felt bad and violated the orders of the court by allowing Karine to visit the children anyway. From there, they had physical altercations that were reported to the police.

These reports violated the court orders already in place, stating the two could not be around one another. This was due to domestic violence charges and claims from Karine that Paul tried to kill her. These violations led to the decision by the court to remove the kids.

Now, Paul is hoping to settle the ongoing case in the upcoming weeks. He believes the kids will return to his parent’s custody until he and Karine can figure things out amongst themselves and be in a better position to care for them.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on TLC.