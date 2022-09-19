90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield transitions from sweatpants to skintight dress and long blonde hair

Paola went from comfy to glam while she showed off her wrestling skills. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield debuted a new look while showing off her professional wrestling moves.

Paola and her American husband Russ Mayfield debuted on 90 Day Fiance during the show’s first season on TLC.

Despite navigating some ups and downs in their relationship over the years, even separating at one point, Paola and Russ have reconciled and are living their best lives along with their son, Axel, in Florida.

The Colombian-born beauty loves to share photos and videos of herself with her 1.1M followers on Instagram, often showing off her ever-changing looks.

Most recently, Paola took to IG to share a Reel that she captioned, “Love me some #transition.”

In the video, Paola began by standing inside her RV where she sported a casual outfit consisting of a comfy hoodie and joggers. The 35-year-old South American-born beauty took a shot of her espresso before tucking her hands into her sleeves and pulling her hood over her head.

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield shows off glam look for ‘transition’

Next, Paola performed a forward somersault, removing her hoodie in the process as her gray sports bra worn underneath was exposed. As she stood up, Paola shook her hoodie in front of the camera before it cut to footage of her sporting a completely different, glam look.

Paola transitioned from her comfy sweats to a form-fitting, bubblegum pink mini dress and a new blonde hairdo. She playfully tugged on her hair, showing off her new long, blonde locks and fringe bangs.

To complete the sultry look, Paola wore heavy winged eyeliner and lashes and opted for no accessories, allowing her sensational physique do the talking, as she remained silent while the song Billie Eilish by Armani White played in the background.

The brunette beauty’s Reel received over 7,000 likes and plenty of her followers took to the comments to gush over her transition.

Paola’s millions of fans gush over her transition

Dominique Enchinton, Talent Manager at Dominton Talent House, told Paola, “Oooh love this!” to which Paola replied, “Thank you, friend,” in her native language, Spanish.

“Lovely video!!!” read another comment from one of Paola’s adoring fans, while many more left slews of heart-eyed and fire emojis.

Paola is much less involved in the 90 Day Fiance franchise these days, instead focusing on her career in the fitness and wrestling worlds.

Performing in the ring under her stage name Paola Blaze/The Dark Angel, Paola will hit Nepal later this month for an International Wrestling Championship deemed the Royal Rumble.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.