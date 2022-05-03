90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield stuns in sexy two piece outfit, shares telling post about ‘happiness’

Paola Mayfield was a vision in a yellow crop-top and matching skirt. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield sent a message to her fans about being happy while showing off the physique she works so hard to maintain.

Paola is a fitness and nutrition coach as well as a professional wrestler, so she knows a thing or two about staying in shape.

The 34-year-old Colombian-born beauty isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves when given the chance, and she did just that in a recent Instagram post.

Paola Mayfield is a vision in yellow two-piece, shares message about happiness

To kick off the week, Paola showed off a two-piece yellow ensemble that perfectly complemented her figure as she partook in a mini photoshoot from inside her RV.

“We are responsible for our happiness, but nobody should stop you from being happy!” Paola told her 1.1 million followers in the caption of her post, in which she shared three photos.

Paola’s first pic showed off her one-sleeved, off-the-shoulder, yellow crop top and coordinating skirt with a button closure and slit up the thigh. Paola opted to wear her long, brown hair in a high ponytail with chic bangs, keeping her makeup simple and her jewelry classic with silver hoops and a nameplate necklace.

The second shot was taken from farther away and showed Paola seated on a red chair as she placed one hand on the chair next to her. Paola gave her best face with a serious gaze and a slight open mouth for the camera.

In her third and final photo, Paola looked down at the floor, letting her hair, makeup, and wardrobe take center stage, as her long tresses nearly reached her waist.

90 Day Fiance cast, fans gush over Paola’s sexy look

The mother to 3-year-old son Axel received plenty of love as her post was liked and commented on by many, including some of her fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates.

Angela Deem, a 90 Day Fiance alum from Before the 90 Days, stopped by the comments section to tell her friend, “Just totally gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥🔥…love MY PAO,” to which Paola replied, “@ Muaaaaa❤️❤️❤️.”

Plenty more appreciation piled up in the comments, with Paola’s fans telling her how “gorgeous” and “stunningly beautiful” she looked.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Since working hard on her figure as a personal trainer, nutritional coach, and professional wrestler, Paola has had the opportunity to show off her enviable curves as a Savage x Fenty ambassador.

As an ambassador for the widely popular lingerie line, Paola joined the likes of Kalani Faagata, also from 90 Day Fiance.

