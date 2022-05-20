90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield strikes a sexy pose in skintight blue dress for girls’ night out

Paola was sexy in blue for a night out with her girls. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield was a vision in blue during a night out with her BFFs.

Paola looked fierce as she enjoyed a girls’ night out with her besties earlier this week.

90 Day Fiance stars rave as Paola Mayfield sizzles in curve-hugging blue dress

The Colombian-born beauty took to Instagram where she shared a pic of herself decked out for the evening in a post she captioned, “Girls’ night out 🥰”

Donning a light blue, skintight dress, Paola gave good face to the camera as her outfit did the talking. The professional wrestler’s spaghetti strap dress had a plunging v-neckline that accentuated Paola’s ample cleavage which she complemented with a simple pearl necklace.

Topping off her jewelry, Paola opted for simple hoop earrings and accessorized with a blue handbag with a gold buckle and red, black, and white accents. Paola sported gray, studded, pointed-toe heels and wore her long, dark hair half-up, keeping her makeup simple with a subtle pink lip and winged, black eyeliner.

Paola’s 1.1 million followers gushed over her look and took to the comments where some fellow 90 Day Fiance stars showed her some love.

Yara Zaya from Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, who met up with Paola in Miami Beach earlier this month, stopped by to leave three fire emojis in the comments, to which Paola replied with three smiling-faces-with-hearts emojis.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Season 7 alum Jasmin Aniel left two heart-eyed emojis in the comments section while Dominican pro-wrestler Martibel Payano wrote a message in Paola’s native language, Spanish: “Que bella 😍,” translating in English to “what a beauty.”

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola enjoys drinks with her BFFs during girls’ night out

Paola also shared some more pics and videos from her girls’ night to her Instagram Stories. One slide showed Paola enjoying martinis and cocktails with her best gal pals while another pic showed the group snapping an obligatory elevator group selfie.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola and her friends also took some shots at what appeared to be a strip club, where their server followed up with whipped cream in their mouths. Paola could be seen holding some $1 bills in one hand and her shot in the other.

The group also smoked hookah during the night’s festivities, as seen in another slide in which Paola tagged some of her friends.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

It’s safe to say that Paola thoroughly enjoyed her girls’ night out and looked amazing in the process.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.