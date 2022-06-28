90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield strikes a pose in miniskirt and crop top

Paola was sitting pretty in a crop top and a miniskirt. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield was sitting pretty for a photo op in a crop top and miniskirt ensemble.

The 35-year-old Colombian native is known for her enviable curves and she loves to showcase them for her adoring fans.

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield sits pretty in miniskirt and crop-top ensemble

Paola shared a carousel post on Instagram recently, posing on a window sill in a flowy top, short skirt, and ankle booties.

Simply captioning her post with a 😌 emoji, Paola shared the snaps, taken in Orlando, Florida, for her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

In the first slide, Paola leaned against a window sill with both hands resting behind her as she crossed one leg over the other and gave a serious gaze to the camera’s lens.

The fitness and nutrition coach opted for a silky, light olive green, two-piece set that included a long-sleeved crop top and matching miniskirt. Paola tied the button-down crop top at her cleavage, revealing her toned, taut abs. Her high-waisted skirt rested above her knees and she paired the outfit with a pair of off-white ankle booties.

Paola stood up for the second slide, showing off her muted makeup look and long, dark ponytail with side-swept bangs with a beautiful blue and white sky backdrop behind her.

In the third photo, Paola gave her fans a view from the waist down as she stood before a mirror for the selfie snap. Paola rested one hand on her waist while the other held her phone for the pic, which accentuated her shapely legs, cute zip-up booties, and red pedicure.

Paola’s fans rushed to the comments section where they let her know that she slayed her look, as is usually the case.

Paola’s admirers shower her with compliments

Letting Paola know she looked “fabulous AF,” one of her fans commented, “Hola gorgeous have a great start to your week 😍 #fabulousAF 🔥”

“Slaying 🙌🔥❤️😍” read another comment aimed at the wrestler whose stage name is Paola Blaze, The Dark Angel. Using a play on her name, one of Paola’s admirers wrote, “🔥💪🏼💯🔥⚡️🧨PAO-WER & GRACE. WIN-WIN COMBO!! Keep Rising Pao!!🔥”

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola works hard to maintain her physique and dedicates much of her time to her fitness routine. She also touts herself a nutrition coach and Zumba instructor over on her Super Pao Fit Team Instagram page.

Earlier this month, Paola shared some of her pre-wrestling match workout routine. The footage included a late-night sauna session after working her hips and glutes at the gym, proving how she keeps her assets in tip-top shape.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.