90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield strikes a pose in bejeweled lingerie

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield wished her fans a “Happy Sunday” while posing from a bed in bejeweled lingerie.

Paola has an incredible physique and isn’t afraid to share it with her loyal followers on social media.

Since her days of filming for 90 Day Fiance, where Paola appeared in the first season alongside her American-born husband Russ Mayfield, Paola has ventured into professional wrestling under the stage name Paola Blaze/The Dark Angel.

Being a professional wrestler means that Paola is required to put in plenty of time at the gym and keep a close eye on her diet. The fruits of her labor are evident on her Instagram, where she shares plenty of tantalizing content for her 1.1 million admirers on the platform.

The Colombian-born beauty’s latest share was yet another provocative one, tastefully enticing her viewers in a black, bejeweled lingerie set as she wished her fans a good weekend.

“Happy Sunday 🥰,” the 35-year-old mom to Axel captioned the post.

For the snap, Paola posed atop a bed, both legs tucked under herself, as she faced the side, slightly turning to face the camera.

Posing in her low-cut, one-piece bodysuit, Paola’s impossible curves took center stage as she gave a serious expression to the lens. The bodysuit’s long sleeves stopped at the shoulder, giving her fans a glimpse at her arm and back tattoos, and its Brazilian cut showed just enough of her ample backside without being NSFW.

Wearing her long, dark tresses in double braids and with some dramatic fringe bangs, Paola accessorized her look with a simple pair of hoop earrings and a pop of red lipstick on her plump pout.

Paola’s admirers took to the comments to reciprocate wishing her a Happy Sunday, and gushed over her sizzling look.

90 Day Fiance cast, fans gush over Paola’s sizzling photo share

A fellow 90 Day Fiance alum, Tania Maduro from Season 7 of the flagship series, left three fire emojis in the comments section to show her appreciation for her franchise friend.

More comments flooded Paola’s post, with her fans leaving messages telling her how beautiful she looked and thanking her for making their Sunday a good one.

“You look absolutely beautiful! 😍Happy Sunday!!!🤗” wrote one of Paola’s fans.

Another reminded Paola how lucky Russ is to call her his wife: “You my lady are an absolute beauty. Russ is super lucky to have a woman like you by his side. You brighten any room you walk into.”

Another penned, “😍😍😍 thank you for making my Sunday a good one..🔥🔥”

Paola continues to impress her devoted fanbase with her sultry photo ops, all while clearly brightening up their weekends.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.