90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield soaks up the sun in skimpy crop top and shorts

Paola showed off her trim waistline and curves in a crop top and shorts. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield continues to share her jaw-dropping figure with her adoring fans.

The Colombian-born beauty recently debuted a new look with long, blonde hair, a stark contrast to her typically dark locks.

As a certified personal trainer, nutritional coach, Zumba instructor, and professional wrestler, Paola knows a thing or two about keeping her body in tip-top shape.

The 35-year-old stunner often graces her Instagram with sultry images of herself, much to the delight of her 1.1M followers.

Her most recent share came in the form of a carousel post in which she showed off her new hair color and her sensational physique.

Posing for a casual outdoor shot, Paola donned a high-neck, white crop top paired with pastel yellow drawstring shorts. Paola left her shorts untied, and her long hair draped over her shoulders, reaching her waist.

Paola Mayfield dazzles fans, goes all natural in crop top and shorts

Going makeup-free for the snap, Paola gave a serious expression to the camera, popping one leg and holding her hands to either side of herself.

Her second slide showed Paola playfully running her fingers through her hair as she closed her eyes, basking in the sun, as she stood before lush green trees and a beautiful blue sky in the background.

Plenty of Paola’s fans took to the comments to shower her with affection, including some other cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

90 Day Fiance cast and fans show Paola some love

90 Day Fiance Season 5 alum David Toborowsky left two red hearts in his comment, while Deavan Clegg’s mom, Elicia Clegg, wrote, “Fabulous ❤.”

Letting Paola know she looked like a goddess in her native language of Spanish, another adoring fan wrote, “Diosaaaaaa ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤”

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Another Spanish-speaking fan told Paola that she looked beautiful with their comment: “Bellisima 🔥.”

Since her time on the first season of 90 Day Fiance, Paola has focused on her career in the fitness and entertainment industries. Wrestling in the ring under her stage name Paola Blaze/The Dark Angel, the South American bombshell will head to New Jersey next month for Legends of the Ring, a professional wrestling fan fest.

Paola will be joined by fellow wrestlers Evil Uno, Jordynne Grace, Izzy, and Tessa Blanchard.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.