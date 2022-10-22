Paola showed off her curves in a barely-there ensemble while soaking up the sun. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield left little to the imagination in one of her latest photoshoots.

The 35-year-old Colombian native has an incredible body, and she isn’t afraid to show it off.

Taking to her Instagram, Paola let her 1.1 million followers know she was soaking up some Vitamin D as she got cheeky and posed in nothing but a pair of underwear.

Paola posed outdoors in front of a lush green background, strategically holding a straw hat across her chest to keep the snap Instagram-safe.

The newly-blonde beauty raised one arm above her head as she slightly arched her back, letting her long hair cascade past her trim waistline.

Paola’s curves took center stage as she popped one leg in a Barbie pose to accentuate her toned gams and shapely derriere, showing off the hard work she puts in at the gym and in the kitchen.

Choosing to forgo a top, Paola opted only for a pair of skimpy white underwear for her sultry outdoor photoshoot, which she simply captioned with a hashtag that read #vitamind.

Paola’s sultry share caught the attention of her loyal followers, who took to the comments to gush over her nearly-nude look.

Playing off Paola’s caption, one fan wrote, “Vitamin Paola 🔥🔥🔥.”

“My god! (Dios Mio) Don’t know what else to say Paola,” wrote another one of Paola’s admirers.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Another follower told Paola in her native language of Spanish that she was “beautiful like always” and their “favorite Latina.”

“Beautiful as God intended,” read another compliment while one more fan paid tribute to Paola and her native country of Colombia in their comment.

Paola has garnered plenty of social media followers since her time on 90 Day Fiance

Although Paola has moved away from the 90 Day Fiance franchise and is focusing instead on her career as a professional wrestler and personal trainer/nutritionist, her time on the show has amassed her quite an impressive following on social media.

On her personal Instagram page alone, Paola has 1.1 million followers, another 8,783 on her professional wrestling page under the ring name Paola Blaze, and 106,000 followers on her Super Pao Fit Team page where she touts her workout programs, meal plans, and online coaching.

Over on TikTok, Paola carries another 278.6K followers, and she has 50.9K who follow her on Twitter.

