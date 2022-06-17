90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield shows off toned abs in nude joggers and braless crop top 

Paola Mayfield shows skin in braless crop top, and switched to leather bra with leather shorts.Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Not satisfied with one sexy show-off, 90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield shared two sultry shots, each showing cleavage, and abs.

Paola, who has transitioned from reality TV star to wrestler, posed with Billy Corgan in nude joggers and a crop top. She switched it up when she posed with fellow wrestlers Mayra Dias Gomes and Taryn Terrell, opting for black leather booty shorts and a matching leather top.

Paola shared the photos with her 1.1 million followers, who showered her with likes, comments, and praise for her latest looks.

Paola Mayfield wears a crop top, leather bra, and tiny shorts with wrestlers

Paola Mayfield looked better than ever in her new brunette long hair with bangs as she posed with some well-known names. Paola the wrestler provided multiple photos for fans to enjoy.

Paola first shared a photo with Billy Corgan. Paola went braless in a nude crop top and matching joggers as she posed with him, all smiles.

Next, she switched to leather in a leather bra top and matching booty shorts. She wore fishnets underneath and animal ears in her hair. She posed with fellow wrestlers Mayra Dias Gomes and Taryn Terrell as the sexy trio smiled for the cameras and placed their arms around one another.

She wrote in the caption, “The boss! @billycorgan thank you for letting me be part of this fantastic family @nwa.”

Paola Mayfield discusses her flourishing wrestling career

Paola Mayfield started off as the busty and brainy counterpart to husband Russ on 90 Day Fiance and is one of the most well-known people to have appeared on the show. But as of late, Paola has undergone a career transformation.

Us Weekly caught up with Paola in March. She updated fans on her ongoing projects and shared news about her son.

Paola said, “I don’t know if you guys know, but I’m a wrestler now.”

She continued that she’d had a busy year, including projects with TLC, but had a conflict of interest because her wrestling matches were also televised.

Paola said, “I’m not sure which one I’m gonna choose. If I’m gonna keep up with the network or if I’m gonna keep up with my wrestling areas.”

She shared that her son always wanted to be close to her, and wanted to speak English and Spanish.

Paola shared plans for future kids, “I do want more kids but I’m planning on adopting. So that’s my biggest goal. Being able to adopt this year.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.