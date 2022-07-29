90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield shows off smoking body in black lingerie

Paola left little to the imagination in a black lingerie set. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield set hearts ablaze in a black lingerie set that highlighted her smoking body.

The Colombian-born beauty was introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during the flagship series’ first season alongside her American husband, Russ Mayfield.

Since her time on the show, Paola has parlayed her fame into a career in professional wrestling under her stage name, Paola Blaze AKA The Dark Angel.

Paola takes fitness and nutrition very seriously, and the proof is in her incredible physique. She recently blessed her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a sultry photoshoot, showing off the fruits of her labor.

The 35-year-old fitness and nutrition coach shared two pics from inside a hotel room while on the road for her wrestling career.

In the first slide, Paola put every curve on display as she posed in front of a window with the beautiful blue sky and white, billowy clouds acting as the perfect backdrop.

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield in black lingerie showcases enviable curves

Donning a two-piece black lingerie set, Paola tilted her head back and closed her eyes for the seductive shot, letting her long, dark hair cascade behind her. She placed one hand on the window sill and the other on her hip, leaving little to the imagination in her scallop-trim bra and matching bikini briefs.

Paola worked her angles in the second slide, turning towards the window to accentuate her ample rear as she popped one leg for effect, resting both hands on the window’s ledge as she peered out at the bright sky. Paola let her curves and her lingerie do the talking, keeping her makeup natural and her accessories minimal, sporting only a delicate necklace and her belly button ring.

Paola’s fans took to the comments where they gushed over her alluring post, with some fellow 90 Day Fiance alumni weighing in on her look.

Paola’s fans agree her look was fire

Season 3 alum Noon Huckabee left three fire emojis in the comments section, which Paola responded to with three smiling face emojis with hearts. Paola received another series of flame emojis from Season 7 alum Jasmin Lahtinen Abelard.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Fire flame emojis seemed to be the theme among the comments; one of Paola’s followers wrote, “🔥 such a Inspiration to other people. [You’re] so BEAUTIFUL woman Paola.🔥”

Paola showed her gratitude in her reply, “THANK YOU❤️❤️❤️”

Once again, Paola has proved that she can pull off any look, from sexy lingerie to wrestling singlets, and set hearts on fire while doing it.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.