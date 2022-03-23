90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield shows off sexy goth-style outfit for latest wrestling match

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield rocked a gothic-inspired outfit for her next wrestling match. Pic credit: Paola Mayfield/YouTube

Paola Mayfield from 90 Day Fiance showed off her gothic side in a sexy number for her upcoming wrestling match.

The Colombian-born beauty and professional wrestler took to social media to show off her new look in two separate posts.

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield rocks goth-inspired wrestling outfit

Donning a studded, black leather bralette that criss-crossed around her neck, Paola added matching bottoms, fishnet stockings, and over-the-knee boots to complete the look.

Paola wore her hair half-down with two alien buns and sported bangs that wisped just below her eyebrows. She kept her makeup lowkey with a nude look with defined brows and lashes.

Black lipstick accentuated the rest of her color palette and black leather arm bands that graced her wrists to her elbows, worn on both arms, completed the goth-style ensemble.

Paola’s friends and followers showed up in the comments to let her know how fierce she looked.

“OBSESSSED WITH THIS LOOK!!” wrote Paola’s fellow professional wrestler friend, Taryn Terrell.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Dominican pro wrestler Martibel Payano wrote, “LOVE THIS 😍”

One of Paola’s friends commented, “My beautiful talented friend 😘😘😘😘”

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola continues to put her curves on display

In her second Instagram post, Paola changed up the look a bit by adding a distressed, Paola Blaze crop-top over her bralette and added an Atomic Wrestling Women’s Championship belt to complete the look as she posed while seated on a chair.

“Good girls go to heaven, but bad girls go everywhere!” Paola captioned the post.

Paola works hard to maintain her voluptuous figure, and she has been showing off her enviable curves every chance she gets.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Paola is now an ambassador for Rhianna’s lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. The South American native rocked an emerald green bra and panty set in a recent post to her Instagram, telling her fans, “I will always love you 💖”

These days, in addition to promoting her wrestling career, Paola has family on her mind. She and her 90 Day Fiance husband Russ Mayfield share one son, two-year-old Axel. However, Paola expressed that she and Russ are planning to expand their family in the near future.

“I do want more kids but maybe an adoption,” Paola shared with Us Weekly. “That’s my biggest goal: to adopt this year or next year. I’m planning on [more babies] but not directly from me.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.