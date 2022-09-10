90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield shows off her roller-skating skills in skintight biker shorts

Paola showed off her roller-skating skills and her incredible physique in a pair of skintight biker shorts. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance beauty Paola Mayfield looked incredible as she proved that roller-skating isn’t as easy as it looks.

The 35-year-old Colombian native works hard to maintain her sensational figure and it shows.

Ahead of her appearance as professional wrestler Paola Blaze/The Dark Angel at next month’s Legends of the Ring, Paola has been getting in her cardio any way she can to keep her body sculpted.

Paola recently shared a carousel post to Instagram in which she posed for three side shots, showing off her curvaceous derriere, trim waistline, and toned legs.

The TLC star wore her long locks down and sported a camo green-colored tank and matching skintight biker shorts. She accessorized with a black fanny pack, hot pink gloves and knee pads with white and black trim, and a pair of snakeskin-printed roller skates with clear wheels.

Paola’s second photo seemed to show the South American bombshell nearly losing her balance as she made an open-mouthed expression while holding her arms out to her side. One last slide right showcased Paola’s jaw-dropping figure.

She captioned the post, “Harder than it looks 😁.”

Paola’s post received plenty of feedback from her admirers, many of whom took to the comments to leave slews of heart-eyed and fire emojis.

One of Paola’s fellow 90 Day Fiance alums, Steven Frend from Season 6, also commented on her post, asking her, “Do you go to the skateparks?!”

Paola answered, “I am planning on going 😬😂,” while Steven suggested that it would be a good way for her to meet other roller-skating enthusiasts.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola is working on her marriage with Russ Mayfield

Paola has been soaking up the last days of summer, although the weather in Florida – where she lives with her husband Russ Mayfield and their son Axel – stays relatively warm year-round.

The personal trainer and nutrition coach recently enjoyed a boat day with Russ and her siblings, once again showing off her dazzling figure in an Instagram share.

Although Paola and Russ faced some struggles in their marriage and even separated at one point, the couple looks to be back on track while Paola continues to live her best life.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.