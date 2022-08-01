90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield shows lots of skin in cutout dress with high slit

Paola was a vision in a white cutout dress while visiting Trinidad and Tobago. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield put her best assets on display while visiting the Caribbean.

The Colombian-born beauty has been heating up her social media lately with plenty of alluring pics.

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance, during the flagship series’ first season alongside her American husband Russ Mayfield, Paola has made her way as a professional wrestler and fitness and nutrition coach.

Paola works hard in the gym to maintain her admirable curves and recently blessed her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a carousel slide from the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago.

“Greetings from Trinidad & Tobago 🥰 what a beautiful country 🤗,” Paola captioned her post, which included three different shots as she posed in a white cutout dress.

Paola’s first slide showed her facing the camera, modeling her floor-length, cutout dress that hugged her in all the right places yet was tasteful enough to be SFW.

The 35-year-old mom of one wore her long, dark tresses in a side braid with side-swept bangs and accessorized with a pair of chunky, silver hoop earrings and a delicate necklace that let her ample bosom speak for itself.

A slide right showed Paola showing off her assets as she turned to show off her rear angles, revealing the dress’ high slit and open back.

Paola stepped outside for her third shot, placing one arm on her hip as she gazed down the camera’s lens, highlighting her flawless complexion and effortless makeup.

Paola’s Instagram followers showed up in the comments section to shower her with adoration, leaving plenty of fire and red-heart emojis to let her know she looked beautiful.

Paola and Russ Mayfield’s marriage woes played out on 90 Day Diaries

Aside from focusing on her wrestling career and being a mom to her 3-year-old son Axel, Paola has been working on trying to save her marriage to Russ.

During an episode of 90 Day Diaries last month, Paola admitted that she wasn’t sure if she still loves Russ. “Recently, I’ve been asking for a divorce a couple of times,” Paola revealed.

“He wants to fight for the marriage, but I’m getting to a breaking point… I don’t wanna keep fighting for this,” she added. “I feel like I’m not sure if I love him still.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.