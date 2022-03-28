90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield shares sexy dance on social media

Paola Mayfield made 90 Day Fiance fans swoon in a recent dance video. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield flaunted her sexy dance moves across social media. Her confidence and skills were apparent in the 11-second video she posted.

Her dance video comes as the 34-year-old mother of one has been posting a slew of sexy promotional pictures that have highlighted her body and modeling abilities.

Paola is very active on TikTok, where she originally posted the dance. She also went on to share the video on other social media platforms.

Paola Mayfield did a sexy dance for 90 Day Fiance fans that showed off her body and moves

Paola tried to do a viral TikTok dance on her page that turned into a sexy rendition.

Paola wore a long-sleeve gray crop top that showed a lot of cleavage and paired it with small black booty shorts.

She set up the camera and then backed away from it to begin the dance. She whipped her hair back and forth before spinning around and moving her hips in a circle.

She ended the video by highlighting her curves with her hands.

Paola mainly received positive comments on her TikTok, with many 90 Day fans calling out how hot she was.

One fan, in particular, wrote, “Hottest one on the show to date, get it girlllll.”

Other Paola fans shared their support with words of encouragement.

A critic wrote, “Your husband and son must be so proud (hands up emoji).”

Paola and Russ Mayfield are in a better place in their marriage

Paola blasted her husband Russ on social media in August of 2021, calling out that their marriage was close to being over.

Since then, however, they have reconciled, and Paola has refrained from publically slandering her husband. The couple celebrated Christmas together and have hinted at possibly having another child.

During their tense time, Russ didn’t post anything in retaliation to Paola’s claims and instead showed his support.

Now that Paola and Russ’ marriage drama has settled down, Paola has been focusing on her professional wrestling and modeling careers.

Russ and Paola have a two-year-old son named Axel. Happily Ever After? viewers watched Paola’s pregnancy on Season 4.

The couple had previously suffered a miscarriage that was talked about in Season 3 of Happily Ever After?.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.