90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield rocks crop top for funny video with husband Russ Mayfield

Paola teamed up with her husband Russ Mayfield to record a lighthearted video. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alums Paola and Russ Mayfield paired up to show off their lip-syncing skills in a funny video.

Paola and Russ, who first appeared on 90 Day Fiance during its first season, have gone through some rough patches in their marriage in recent months.

However, the couple is working on mending their marriage and recently came together to record a funny video.

Paola and Russ Mayfield have fun recording video together

Paola took to her Instagram, where she shared the video, a fun play on an audio clip of fellow Colombia native Sofia Vergara’s character Gloria Delgado-Pritchett during an episode of Modern Family. She captioned it, “Not Joking 😅 someone will say 🙃 #.”

“In my culture, men take great pride in doing physical labor,” Paola lip-synced along to Sofia’s voice, sporting a color-coordinated outfit comprised of a lilac sports bra and matching sweatpants.

“I know. That’s why I hire people from your culture,” Russ jokingly said for his part in the exchange, seated in the corner of the couple’s RV.

Next, Pao threw back her head as she laughed before retorting, “You’re too funny! I’m gonna share that one with my next husband while we’re spending all your money.”

Many of Paola’s 1.1 million followers were happy to see her and Russ spending time together again amid rumors of trouble in their marriage.

Paola confirms she and Russ are ‘working things out’ in their marriage

One of Paola’s fans asked, “Are you and Russ doing ok? I hope you guys are still together!!!!! We’re big 90 Day fans and I’m a wrestling fan!!

Paola confirmed that she and Russ are trying to get back to where things once were. “Working things out ❤,” she replied.

Others commented on Pao’s post, many of them happy to see her and Russ having fun together, and commending her good lip-syncing skills and comedic timing.

“😂I love it,” wrote one of Paola’s followers. Another said, “Hahahahaha I remember this part from [Modern] Family! Love your version!! ❤”

“Love seeing you two together ❤❤” penned another fan, while others left plenty of laughing-face emojis in the comments section.

Russ recently surprised Paola with a boat day to celebrate her 35th birthday on the water. Amid all of the speculation they had split, Paola revealed earlier this year that she and Russ are exploring having another baby, and are considering adoption, despite the uncertainty of their future.

“We have been going through really rough times,” Paola shared in March 2022. “I don’t know [what will happen]. We’re trying to make it work, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

