90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield responds to haters telling her to move back to her own country

Paola Mayfield snapped at haters telling her to go back to Colombia. Pic credit: TLC

Original Season 1 90 Day Fiance cast member Paola Mayfield has hurled herself into the spotlight recently with her public Twitter posts about the breakup she is going through with her husband, Russ.

With all the negative publicity surrounding her choices to put Russ on blast and show a lack of regard for the man who brought her to the United States, Paola has received a lot of criticism.

The way Paola has been handling her breakup has caused many viewers to comment that she should go back to her home country of Colombia. However, Paola was quick to remind them that America is her home country now, and she has no intention of going back to South America.

Russ and Paola married in 2013 and were together a few years before that. They also welcomed a son in 2019, so viewers were shocked to find out about the breakup.

Paola Mayfield clapped back at critics who want her to go back to Colombia

Paola publically stated that her relationship with Russ is over, and she went on to snap at critics who told her to go back to Colombia if she doesn’t want to be with Russ.

In a Tweet Paola wrote, “When people tell me to move back to my country (typical)… The United States is my country now. smh. #uscitizen #iknowmytrue.” She then echoed the sentiment in Spanish and included a sexy picture of herself side by side with her US passport.

When people tell me to move back to my country (typical)… The United States is my country now. 🇺🇸 smh🤦🏼‍♀️ #uscitizen #iknowmytrue

Cuando me dicen que me devuelva (normal) Estados Unidos es mi país ahora. pic.twitter.com/2PDeejzsRj — 𝓟𝓪𝓸𝓵𝓪 𝓜𝓪𝔂𝓯𝓲𝓮𝓵𝓭 (@paolamayfield) August 14, 2021

Paola’s need to rub her citizenship in the face of her haters may possibly stem from an enormous amount of pushback she has received after she posted the public and nasty comments about Russ.

Paola Mayfield and Russ Mayfield’s relationship survived a lot of hardship up until now

Russ and Paola’s relationship made it through Paola forcing Russ to quit his job, sell the house he bought for her, and move to Miami so she could pursue modeling.

The marriage then survived a repeated attack from Paola’s Colombian friend Juan, who was actively and vocally trying to break Russ and Paola up.

It survived a few years out of the 90 Day spotlight after they ended their run on Happily Ever After.

It’s possible that the 90 Day Fiance franchise will see one of them back in a spinoff because they were such a popular couple for so long.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.