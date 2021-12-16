90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield is ‘not optimistic’ about her marriage to Russ, says ‘he keeps messing up’

Paola Mayfield talks rocky marriage to Russ Mayfield. Pic credit: PaolaMayfield/YouTube

Things are not looking good for 90 Day Fiance couple Russ and Paola Mayfield despite their latest slew of family photos on social media.

A few months ago Paola shared that they were taking a break and it later appeared as if they were trying to mend things.

The couple spent Thanksgiving together with their two-year-old son Axel and during Paola’s solo trip to Atlanta for a wrestling event, she admitted to missing her husband and son.

However, things have taken a turn for the worse.

The Colombian beauty just admitted that she’s not feeling too optimistic about her marriage.

Paola Mayfield is not optimistic about the state of her marriage

The 90 Day Fiance star made the admission during a recent interview and explained that she’s tired of being the one who’s always trying.

“I feel like I’ve been the motivator of this family to do things, something to get us out of this monotony,” said Paola to Entertainment Tonight. “And sometimes I need motivation and it’s hard because I’m always the one to always push. And it’s like, I don’t want to keep doing this for so long…There’s just a point where I don’t care to do it anymore.”

Regarding the future of their marriage Paola admitted, “If you ask me today, I’m very not optimistic.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The reality TV personality explained, “I just came back from a long weekend…I was exhausted mentally, physically, and I just came back a mess and again, to be the motivator again when I’m exhausted from a long weekend at work, it’s like, ‘Oh, do I want to keep doing this?’ I just don’t want to.”

“He keeps messing up. He drives me insane because I do try and… you get tired of trying. It’s exhausting,” added Paola.

Paola Mayfield feels pressured by social media

The 90 Day Fiance star confessed that the pressures of social media have affected her relationship and her decision to either stay married or get divorced.

“It’s really hard to have a relationship in the spotlight,” said Paola. “No matter what you do, people are always questioning and attacking you for not knowing. So I’m trying to keep what we’re doing private to avoid more drama because it’s enough, the drama that we have at home, to try to bring the drama from people outside.”

The TLC star admitted, “Even if I wanted to get a divorce, just to think about the backlash I would receive because people always think that it’s my fault, everything, and nothing that anyone could blame on Russ.”

“It’s very stressful not being able to make a decision without thinking about the outcome of social media, how people are going to react,” she added.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.