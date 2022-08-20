90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield in sports bra and shorts is ‘making memories’ with son Axel

Paola donned a sports bra and shorts for a bike ride with her son Axel. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield was busy “making memories” with her son as she took a bike ride in a sports bra and shorts.

Colombia-born Paola and her American husband, Russ Mayfield, were introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during the flagship series’ first season. They married in 2013 and welcomed their son, Axel, on January 2, 2019.

Since her time on the 90 Day Fiance franchise ended, Paola has stayed busy with her professional wrestling career and motherhood.

The raven-haired beauty recently shared some photos of herself and her 3-year-old son Axel taking a bike ride around Miami, where they currently reside, in an Instagram share she captioned, “Making memories 😍”

The first slide pictured Paola on her bike with Axel seated in front of her on a shotgun bike seat. Little Axel cheesed big time for the snap, showing off his Spiderman bike helmet and his resemblance to his dad, Russ, sporting a tank top, shorts, and sandals.

For her bike-riding outfit, Paola chose a gray-and-white camo-print sports bra and shorts set, tastefully showing off her impressive physique. She wore her long hair down underneath her bike helmet and shared her pearly grin with her 1.1 million followers for the photo.

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield in sports bra and shorts takes bike ride with son Axel

In the next slide, Paola paused to snap an outdoor selfie, clearly getting a workout, as evidenced by the sweat on her and Axel’s heads. Sporting her hair up in a bun and wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses, Paola once again smiled big for the photo, little Axel following suit from his custom bike seat.

In another Instagram post just one day prior, Paola told her fans that she and Axel have been taking bike rides nearly every day and recently paid a visit to the beach while Russ has been traveling.

“Axel and I have been having a great time! We have been riding a bike almost every day!” Paola captioned the video. “Today we went to the beach! I customized the bike so he can ride with me in front or the back when he gets tired! Russ has been gone for nearly two weeks, so we have been getting the beat out of this time!”

Paola is spending time with Axel before her next wrestling match

Paola then explained that she’s been traveling a lot for work, as her wrestling career takes her all over the country for performances, and is lucky enough to be able to use this time to train for her next event while spending time with her son.

“Training hard and working on a new project while I care for my boy! Busy mom but with total energy to accomplish goals!” she wrote. “I hope you guys are having a wonderful week! Wishing always the best mis amores!”

Paola typically shares a lot of provocative posts on Instagram, but the 35-year-old mom proved that she has perfected the balance between motherhood and work.

Part two of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All airs on Sunday, August 21 at 8/7c on TLC.