90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield proved she isn’t afraid to “take some chances” as she posed in a daring, sheer bodysuit.

Since her time on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance, Paola has shifted her career focus to fitness and professional wrestling.

Paola’s career as a certified personal trainer and wrestler under the ring name Paola Blaze/The Dark Angel requires that she stays in tip-top shape.

Never one to shy away from sharing sexy snaps on social media, Paola took a moment to show off the fruits of her labor as she posed in a sheer bodysuit.

Posing for two snaps, the Colombian-born beauty straddled a stool as she gazed with a serious expression into the camera’s lens. Clad in a black bodysuit with a large peek-a-boo sheer panel running down the front, Paola’s enviable curves took center stage.

Paola paired her racy bodysuit with a pair of sheer, black opera gloves, a pair of black knee-high boots, and a yellow hat. She placed one hand at the back of her head and the other on the brim of her hat in the first slide.

Paola’s newly-blonde locks were worn down and in loose waves for the photos, and she upped her makeup game with a bold red lip, accessorizing only with a pair of silver dangle earrings.

In her second slide, Paola moved her hands to the stool as she held on while giving her best smize to the camera. “Never afraid to take some chances 🖤🖤🖤,” she captioned the post.

In another post to her IG, Paola shared one more snap from the photoshoot, this time facing forward and losing the hat. Paola’s toned legs did the talking in her second post, as she placed one leg on the stool while the other was extended straight in front of her.

“One more 😜,” read the caption on the share.

Paola’s nine-year marriage to 90 Day Fiance husband Russ Mayfield

Paola and her husband Russ Mayfield recently celebrated nine years of wedded bliss, despite going through some rough patches in their relationship over the years.

Last year, the couple separated, only to reconcile and work on their marriage in couples’ counseling. Despite the ups and downs in their marriage, Paola’s rep issued a statement earlier this year, noting that Paola and Russ were still together while continuing to work through their marital issues.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.