90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield in pink bikini is all smiles with Russ Mayfield and their son

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield showed off her curves in a hot pink bikini as she enjoyed a beach day with her husband Russ Mayfield and their son Axel.

Paola and Russ were introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 1 of the flagship series when Paola came to the U.S. from Colombia on a K-1 visa.

The photogenic couple tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their son, Axel, in 2019. However, Russ and Paola have hit a few snags in their marriage along the way.

Despite Paola previously reporting that things between herself and Russ weren’t “well,” and even threatening divorce most recently, the two look to have reconciled, judging by Paola’s latest Instagram post.

Taking to the social media platform, Paola shared a family photo that she simply captioned, “Smiles 😁”

In the pic, Paola donned a hot pink, high-waisted Bebe bikini with cut-outs at her décolletage and on her hips, showcasing her amazing curves, taut waistline, and toned legs. Paola accessorized her look with a straw hat for added sun protection and kept her jewelry minimal as she frolicked in the ocean.

Paola’s husband of nine years, Russ, stood next to her as they placed an arm around each other’s waists. Russ held their 3-year-old son, Axel, who reached out to put one hand on his mom for the shot, as all three of them smiled big for the sweet family snap.

Paola added some pics from the family beach day to her Instagram Stories, getting cheeky and giving her 1.1 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her sculpted derriere as she posed on her stomach in the sand for a beach selfie.

In another slide, Paola posed in the ocean as she rested on bent knees, looking down as the sun cast its rays on the South American beauty as she cooled off in the water.

Is the 90 Day Fiance couple’s marriage on the mend?

During the most recent season of 90 Day Diaries, Paola admitted that she was unsure whether she still loves Russ. The duo began couples counseling to work through their marital issues.

During one of their sessions, Paola admitted, “Recently, I’ve been asking for a divorce a couple of times. He wants to fight for the marriage, but I’m getting to a breaking point… I don’t wanna keep fighting for this. I feel like I’m not sure if I love him still.”

Russ recently announced a major career path change, trading the oil industry for voiceover acting. Perhaps a change was due within Paola and Russ’ marriage as it seems things are looking up for the couple.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC.